Modular Textured Sofas

Our home is our safe haven, the abode we spent the majority of our time in, and where we unwind after a long day of battling against the world. Homes are also an expression of our personal style, taste, and preferences. It’s true you can understand a lot about a person simply by entering their home! With the pandemic driving most of us indoors, we truly began to take a deeper look at our living spaces and started investing in them even further. Creating a space that is calm, optimistic, and serene in a world being run over by a deadly virus became integral for our mental and physical well-being. And this has led to a bunch of interior design trends that can be found in homes all over the world. Playful and sophisticated – these trends vary from Japandi-inspired interiors to homes dominated by sustainable products and furniture. We’ve curated the top 10 interior design trends of 2022 for you. Here’s hoping you integrate them into your sweet home!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 16 DAYS AGO