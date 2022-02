The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 438 points midday, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sit firmly in the black as well, with all three indexes looking to snap three-day losing streaks. News that Russia has been returning troops to deployment bases from their training exercises at the Ukrainian border has helped cool tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) jumped 1% last month, above estimates of 0.5%, while U.S. Covid-19 cases are subsiding from their omicron-fueled January surge.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO