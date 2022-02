With Elden Ring just a few weeks away, it's entering that time when the fervor of the Souls faithful could perhaps be tinged with just a little bit of anxiety. Because at the same time as the prospect of Dark Souls expanding into an open world setting is tantalizing, isn't it also terrifying? Do those rolling fields conceal dungeons as intricate and distinctive as Dark Souls' Lordran or Dark Souls 3's Lothric? Can this open world still retain that sense of verticality—the kind of glorious contrasts like those between the sky-stabbing spires of Anor Londo and the bowels of Blighttown?

