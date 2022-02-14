ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BA.2 'Stealth' Variant Found in Nearly All U.S. States as Reinfection Capability Unclear

By Ed Browne
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Omicron sub-type continues to spread around the country, but it's far from being dominant in the U.S. just yet, data...

Bass Face
1d ago

These diseases are being sprayed down on us by the usa military planes and here is the proof. Now deers are popping up with these diseases and when is the last time you saw a deer at a birthday party or hanging out with people ❓

Reply(2)
12
bobbyjoe
2d ago

If everyone read the invisible rainbow the fear would disappear... contagions are a myth... people get ill from toxins, radiation,wifi,radio signals , lack of nutrients, stress etc... if contagions were real we'd all be dead....

Reply(3)
9
David Muench
1d ago

BELIEVE IN GOD.BELIEVE IN WHAT JESUS DID FOR US ON THE CROSS.JESUS IS THE WAY THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE.Read the Bible and believe in God.Wakeup

Reply(1)
7
