On February 7 KST, JYP Entertainment revealed Wonpil's first solo full-length album 'Pilmography,' featuring title track "Voiceless." "Voiceless" is a ballad maximizing its lyrical emotion by combining genres like waltz and blues. Wonpil took charge of the song's lyrics and composition, assisted by his DAY6 groupmate Young K and composer Hong Ji Sang. The song's mournful lyrics have Wonpil saying goodbye to a relationship, featuring lines such as "This is a confession of wishing you to be happier / Let's end it, let's break up, let's not see each other again" and "Goodbye / Farewell / Now live well / Somewhere other than by my side / I shout silently as much as I can / Say I love, I loved you."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO