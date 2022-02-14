ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy reports 28,630 coronavirus cases on Monday, 281 deaths

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 28,630 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 51,959 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 281 from 191. Italy...

IFLScience

A Coronavirus May Be Behind Outbreak Of Mysterious Illness In UK Dogs

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak is currently sweeping through dogs in the United Kingdom – and experts suspect a coronavirus might be to blame. The illness, which is not the novel COVID-19 coronavirus we’ve all come to know and despise, has been increasingly reported since early 2022. With cases...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Johnson signals early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled an early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England, including the legal requirement to self-isolate for positive Covid-19 cases, if "encouraging trends" continue. Johnson said he would present the government's strategy "for living with Covid" when parliament returns from a short recess on...
The Associated Press

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.”
IFLScience

Two Cases Of Lassa Fever Have Been Reported In The UK

Two people have been diagnosed with Lassa fever in England, while another potential case is under investigation, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed. The two cases, within the same family in the East of England, have been linked to recent travel to West Africa, where the virus is endemic in the population. One of the cases has already recovered, but the other is still being treated at a specialist secure care unit at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. Fortunately, most people can fully recover from the diseases, especially if treatment is promptly received.
KOMU

Austrian lawmakers pass Europe's strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Austria's parliament has approved the European Union's strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for the country's residents over the age of 18 to get the shot. The legislation is set to be ratified before it is expected to come into effect on February 4. However, Austrian officials will only begin conducting checks to see if the mandate is being adhered to from March 15. Starting then, those without a vaccine certificate or an exemption could be slapped with initial fines of 600 euro ($680).
capradio.org

California coronavirus updates: California passes 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Do we need new coronavirus vaccines? Experts are testing different variants now. 11:10 a.m.: California passes 80,000 COVID-19 deaths. Coronavirus deaths in California have topped 80,000 and another nearly 3,000 people are expected to...
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on residents to "remain confident" and support her administration's measures to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, as daily infections surged by more than 40 times since the start of February. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. China's Xi sets Hong Kong's leaders 'overriding mission' to control COVID, media says. China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals.
uticaphoenix.net

Coronavirus live updates and omicron variant news

SEOUL — South Korea on Monday started to roll out fourth shots of coronavirus vaccines to those at high risk as the country faces an omicron-fueled surge in infections. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced a fourth dose for “the high-risk group,” which includes about 1.3 million people with reduced immunity and some 500,000 who live or work at nursing homes and care facilities.
natureworldnews.com

Imported Hamsters from Netherlands Spark Coronavirus Outbreak in Hong Kong

According to latest research, foreign-made household hamsters brought the delta version of the viral coronavirus throughout Hong Kong, initiating a regional pandemic. The study presents the very initial indication of hamster-to-human transfer of SARS-CoV-2, the infection that produces COVID-19 though it is not yet assessed; was published in the journal The Lancet's Preprints database on 28th of January.
BBC

Covid-19: Two more virus-related deaths and 437 in hospital

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday. The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,156.
