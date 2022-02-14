Italy reports 28,630 coronavirus cases on Monday, 281 deaths

Two people have been diagnosed with Lassa fever in England, while another potential case is under investigation, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed. The two cases, within the same family in the East of England, have been linked to recent travel to West Africa, where the virus is endemic in the population. One of the cases has already recovered, but the other is still being treated at a specialist secure care unit at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. Fortunately, most people can fully recover from the diseases, especially if treatment is promptly received.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO