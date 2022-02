Update: The PS5 could drop at Game this week. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022,...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO