Man, 30, Suspected Of Breaking Out 4 Windows At California State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after several windows at the California State Capitol were broken last week.

California Highway Patrol says, early last Thursday morning, the suspect went up to the north side of the Capitol and started throwing objects at windows.

Four windows were broken by the suspect, officers say. The objects that were thrown were found to have been weights, CHP says, similar to the ones that are found in weighted workout vests.

The suspect was soon identified as a man named Eric Spies. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a felony vandalism charge.

Exactly how officers identified Spies as the suspect was not disclosed.