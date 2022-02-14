ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Man, 30, Suspected Of Breaking Out 4 Windows At California State Capitol

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ers76_0eE2RqMd00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after several windows at the California State Capitol were broken last week.

California Highway Patrol says, early last Thursday morning, the suspect went up to the north side of the Capitol and started throwing objects at windows.

Four windows were broken by the suspect, officers say. The objects that were thrown were found to have been weights, CHP says, similar to the ones that are found in weighted workout vests.

The suspect was soon identified as a man named Eric Spies. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a felony vandalism charge.

Exactly how officers identified Spies as the suspect was not disclosed.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Driver After Crash On I-5 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver after a crash that brought traffic to a standstill early Wednesday morning in Sacramento. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near the 43rd Avenue exit. Officers have not said if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Franklin Boulevard In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting along Franklin Road in Sacramento late Wednesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3900 block of Franklin Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting in the area. Traffic Advisory: Franklin Blvd. is closed between 14th Ave./Sutterville Rd. due to a shooting investigation. This post will be updated as new information is available. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/ozZTLPN6K5 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 16, 2022 At the scene, officers found one person who had been shot. That person has since been taken to the hospital for treatment. No details about the victim’s condition have been released at this point. Franklin Boulevard was closed between 14th Avenue and Sutterville Road due to the investigation. It has since reopened. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Woman, 31, Identified As Person Killed In Norwood Avenue Stabbing

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified the woman who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in North Sacramento. Ana Maria Torres-Hernandez, 31, of Sacramento, was confirmed as the victim of a stabbing that happened shortly after noon Saturday along Norwood Avenue. The Sacramento Police Department said Torres-Hernandez was transferred to the hospital by emergency personnel with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead. Torres-Hernandez and the suspect reportedly knew each other, police said. That suspect, an adult man, was located at the scene and taken into custody. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for homicide.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed, Multiple People Detained In Natomas Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in Natomas Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Truxel Road near Del Paso Boulevard. Authorities said a man, who has not yet been identified, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Sacramento police said multiple people were detained at the scene but did not say if any arrests were made. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

3 Injured In Acacia Avenue Drive-By Shooting In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a drive-by shooting in North Sacramento injured three people Tuesday evening. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a man suffered serious injuries in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. Two women suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. Their identities were not yet released. Information regarding a suspect was not available. Sacramento police said the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. along the 900 block of Acacia Avenue. Investigators were mainly focusing on one home in the area where it appeared a bullet struck a steel security door. Bullet casings were found throughout the street. “My parents even heard multiple shots and they were in the living room and they heard the shots,” resident Chris Espinoza said. “All at once, going off.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting At Stockton Red Roof Inn Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are investigating a double shooting at a Stockton inn that has now left one man dead and another man hospitalized. On Feb. 15, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 1700 block of West Fremont Street. Officers found an 18-year-old male at a nearby Arco Gas Station with gunshot wounds and a 19-year-old at the Red Roof Inn. The 19-year-old died from his wounds and the other man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still active, per the press release. Stockton Police ask that anyone who may have information is asked to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency At Sacramento County Main Jail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect in a deadly hit-and-run died this week after experiencing a medical emergency while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, authorities said Wednesday afternoon. An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause of death for the 37-year-old man, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, who was house with other inmates, reportedly showed no signs of trauma. Foul play was not suspected. Investigators said several hours of surveillance footage showed no indication of any sort of physical distress or an impending emergency. There was also no report of any medical issue at the time the suspect was booked. According to the sheriff’s office, the death occurred Tuesday morning, approximately 31 hours after the suspect had been initially taken into custody. After being alerted of the 37-year-old’s distress, responding deputies performed life-saving measures until medics arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man, who has not yet been identified, was being held on $75,000 bail for a felony hit-and-run that resulted in death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

21-Year-Old Sonora Woman Killed In Highway 49 Crash

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A 21-year-old Sonora woman has died after a crash near Jamestown on Monday morning, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 7 a.m., a driver was heading southbound on Highway 49, just north of Chicken Ranch Road. For some reason, another driver – 21-year-old Sienna Nulph – pulled in front of the other vehicle from the intersection. Nulph’s car was struck on the driver’s side. Medics quickly got to the scene and rushed her to Doctors Medical Center, but CHP says she later died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries, officers say. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.
JAMESTOWN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Vandalism#California Highway Patrol#Castatecapitol#The People S House#Chp
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested After Gunshots Fired At Pine Grove Home

PINE GROVE (CBS13) — Two men are under arrest after guns were apparently shot at a home in Pine Grove over the weekend. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, around 6 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Elder Road area of Pine Grove to investigate a report of multiple gunshots fired. Deputies got to the scene and found bullet holes in a vehicle in front of the home. Deputies say another vehicle next door was also struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. Investigators linked two suspects to the shooting, 30-year-old Jason Mario Leonardini and 33-year-old James Lazetera. A “be on the lookout” alert was sent out to local law enforcement agencies and, eventually, the suspects were stopped by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Both men have been arrested and detectives have also seized two guns. Exactly what led up to the shooting has not been detailed by detectives.
PINE GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mom Attacked By Homeless Man At McKinley Park

Sacramento (CBS13) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, a mother was attacked by a homeless man at McKinley Park. On Feb. 12, around 12 p.m., a mother was leaving McKinley Park with her two children. While buckling in her children, 24-year-old Christian Glazier, a person that Sacramento Police described as “appearing to be experiencing homelessness,” pushed her and punched her several times in the face and head. Police used a description from witnesses and the victim to quickly find the man and arrest him for felony assault. The attack was unprovoked and she had never seen the man before. She did not sustain any serious injuries. Glazier was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday at 3 p.m. [Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story stated the incident happened on Monday, Feb. 14, when it actually happened on Feb. 12]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shell Shocked: 20 Baby Tortoises Stolen In Smash And Grab At Stockton Business

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are looking for the suspect who stole nearly two dozen baby tortoises from a Stockton business. Stockton police say the incident happened back on Jan. 21. A suspect was able to break into the display of the 1300 block of E. Miner Avenue business. The suspect then pocketed about 20 live baby tortoises and took off. “They broke in our back door. They must have been in our store before because they knew right where to go for them,” Assistant Manager Jeff Cardoza told CBS13. Police say the suspect caused around $2,000 in damage to the property. Surveillance pictures show the...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Racist Graffiti Found On Outdoor Wall Of Rancho Cordova School

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Racist graffiti has been found at yet another school within the Sacramento City Unified School District. The graffiti was found Tuesday on an outside wall at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Rancho Cordova, the district announced. The district said it is conducting a full investigation and is working with Rancho Cordova police. “It is appalling that anyone would target a school with racist graffiti and subject students, staff and families to messages of hate,” Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said. “With support from law enforcement we will fully investigate this incident. We also want each of our students to know...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mothers Say Attack At McKinley Park Will Make Them ‘More Cautious’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Moms at McKinley Park are now looking over their shoulders after a woman was attacked in front of her children. Sacramento police say the mother of two was assaulted near the corner of Alhambra Boulevard and G Street. Police say it all started with the suspect pushing that mom and then punching her multiple times as she was getting her kids buckled up in the car. “It’s going to make me more cautious of my surroundings and be more vigilant,” Qora Ain said. “It’s really scary, really scary,” Hannah Terrell said. It was just around lunchtime on Saturday when police say Christian Glazier, 24, pushed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Supervisor Attempted to Organize ‘Freedom Convoy’ COVID Protest In Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost offered marketing advice and support online to a group self-called Freedom Fighters, that has ties to extremist groups, as part of plans for a Sacramento-area “freedom convoy.” The support was revealed in screenshots shared to Twitter, taken from the social media app Telegram. The posts, confirmed to CBS13 through Frost’s Chief of Staff Wednesday as belonging to the Sacramento County Supervisor. The trucker convoy discussed online by the county supervisor is a spinoff of truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa that began as a protest against vaccination mandates for truckers who crossed the U.S.-Canada border....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Dead Following Violent Head-On Crash In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Three people were confirmed dead after a violent crash in Folsom, police said Tuesday evening. According to the Folsom Police Department, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. along the Folsom Lake Crossing near the dam. Two vehicles were involved and suffered severe damage. Folsom police said one car crossed the center divider into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the other vehicle. “Driving is something you’ve got to be focused on and pay attention to,” Folsom resident Paul Wright said. Two of the people died at the scene while the other died later at the hospital. Their identities have not yet...
CBS Sacramento

California Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate for Fully Vaccinated People

DAVIS (CBS13) — People who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face mask in California after the state’s mask mandate expired at midnight Wednesday. Individual counties can still keep their own requirements if they choose, but none in the Sacramento region have announced plans to do so. However, school districts are taking a more cautious approach. The Davis Joint Unified School District announced on Wednesday that they will lift their outdoor mask mandate if schools have a 50 percent or higher student vaccination rate. Davis Joint Unified officials are in the process of collecting information on vaccine cards and...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Butane Honey Oil Lab Caused Explosion At Stockton Motel

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were hurt after an explosion at a Stockton motel on Monday morning. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they got several calls around 8:30 a.m. about a possible explosion near the 4200 block of E. Waterloo Road. At the scene, deputies say they found several people who were hurt. Sheriff’s deputies later determined the explosion was caused by a butane honey oil lab inside one of the units. Nicole Rodriguez (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office) Nicole Rodriguez, 20, was injured in the explosion. She was treated at a local hospital and then released. She was then arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and willful cruelty to a child. Her 38-year old boyfriend was seriously injured during the explosion and will face charges once he’s released. A three-month-old infant with the couple was not injured. The baby was also taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and then released into the care of social services. No one else was injured during this incident.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville Overdose Death Leads To Homicide Charge Against Suspected Drug Dealer

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville man has been charged with homicide after someone overdosed and died from fentanyl-laced drugs he allegedly sold them. Roseville police say 20-year-old Carson Schewe was arrested last week after an extensive investigation into a drug operation he was allegedly running. Detectives seized $100,000 in cash and an unregistered “ghost gun.” Further, police say pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl were found. Schewe was initially booked on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of controlled substances. However, on Wednesday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced they had filed an added homicide charge against Schewe for an overdose death linked to his alleged drug sales operation. No details about the person who overdosed and died have been released, but police say the incident happened in Roseville. Schewe has been booked into South Placer Jail and is ineligible for bail.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Racist Vandalism Continues To Rock Sacramento City Unified School District

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A string of racist incidents is sparking outrage and calls for change within the Sacramento City Unified School District. Several schools have been vandalized with hateful messages, including two just in the past week. Monday marked the latest incident, with hateful graffiti being found at Abraham Lincoln Elementary in Rancho Cordova where multiple buildings were tagged with messages reading “KKK”,  the n-word and a drawing of a swastika. “We don’t want to keep creating a division,” said district parent Savannah Freeman. On Friday at McClatchy High School, writing was used to segregate two water fountains. Safiya Neal’s daughter saw the message. “I feel...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash In Roseville; 2 Minors Arrested, 3rd Suspect Taken To Hospital

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man is recovering after a high-speed chase ended with a violent crash in Roseville over the weekend. Roseville police say it started in the early morning hours Sunday when an officer caught three suspects allegedly breaking into a car. the group took off in a car before running through a red light at Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. They then crashed into two other vehicles. Officers say two of the suspects were under the age of 18. The two minors were booked into juvenile hall, while the third suspect – an adult man – was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy