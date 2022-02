The stock price of Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to Vinco Ventures announcing it has completed the previously announced acquisition of AdRizer LLC, a provider of technology solutions that automate the use of artificial intelligence for digital advertising analytics and programmatic media buying, for consideration consisting of $38 million in cash paid at closing and up to 10 million shares of common stock of Vinco issuable on January 1, 2024.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO