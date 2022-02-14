ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Upstate park suffers heavy damage in vandalism incident

 2 days ago

An Upstate park suffered damage in a vandalism incident late last week. Hurricane Springs Park in Anderson County which houses the Wren Youth Association was heavily damaged in the Friday night incident.

The Public Information Officer for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, JT Foster said in an email Monday morning, that deputies were called to the park over the weekend in response to the vandalism. Foster said the park suffered broken windows, had items stolen from the building and suffered other damages.

Foster says a forensic team responded to the scene and a detective has been assigned to the case. So far now arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing. Below are more pictures of the damage.

Photo credit Wren Youth Association
Broken window on the building at Hurricane Springs park Photo credit Wren Youth Association

