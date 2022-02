Golf fans of a certain vintage are likely to recall the memorable nickname. But Eduardo Romero—known as “El Gato” (The Cat) for the way he “prowled” around his opponents on the course—had a notable career to go with it. The native of Argentina won more than 80 tournaments worldwide during his professional career, including eight European Tour titles spread over three decades and a U.S. Senior Open victory in 2008 among two senior major victories.

