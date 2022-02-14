ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Rent Prices Reached Near-Record Levels Last Month

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nW51_0eE2OFgN00

Though the Omicron variant hit NYC hard in January, rent prices didn’t fall like earlier surges in the pandemic.

In fact, according to a monthly report by real estate firm Douglas Elliman, they were close to reaching all-time record levels.

Median (net-effective) rent in Manhattan increased by a record rate of 23.3 percent year-over-year, averaging $3,467. That’s also the second-highest level ever for January (since these numbers started being recorded, around 2010).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3wo2_0eE2OFgN00
Douglas Elliman

At the same time, vacancy rates fell to 1.7 percent, a huge difference from the 11.79 percent rate the previous February. Open rentals are much more scarce, contributing to the increase in prices as well. Remember, on the other hand, in November 2020 when there were over 16,000 vacant Manhattan apartments ?

And the outer boroughs aren’t much better, with Brooklyn rent rising year-over-year for the third month in a row to $2,747 . And in Northwest Queens, average rent increased annually for the fifth straight month to $2,811.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTFl4_0eE2OFgN00
Douglas Elliman

Last month in December, which is normally a quiet time for real estate, Manhattan rent prices did hit an all-time record. The median (net-effective) rent was $3,392, 21 percent higher than the same time last year , and the highest for December ever .

It was also the first month Manhattan’s median rent price was actually above pre-pandemic levels (though only by 0.1 percent, according to the Times ). Experts say these are signs of the NYC rental market returning to “normal” following the effects of COVID-19.

In other news: New York City Was Just Ranked The Most Stressed Out City In The U.S.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

15 Best Plant Shops In Brooklyn

It’s time you put your green thumb to the test. Filling your home with indoor plants not only makes your place look aesthetically pleasing (thus guaranteeing a good amount of Instagram likes) but also offers some great health benefits—think: purified air, improved mood, lowered stress and anxiety levels, improved focus, reduced fatigue—the list goes on and on. Plus, in a place like New York City we need all the purified air we can get.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

25 Things To Do On A Rainy Day In NYC

Yet, there is something romantic about a rainy day, especially in New York City. So, here are 25 things you can do to enjoy NYC when the weather’s a little disagreeable!. 1. Turn your apartment into your very own Escape Room.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Secret NYC

25 Amazing Vegan Restaurants In NYC

Because, contrary to popular belief, vegans can eat much more than just leaves and grass. Veganism continues to be on the rise, and with a growing population of vegan Americans it’s no surprise that more and more restaurants are hopping on the bandwagon and serving up dishes that cater to our fellow herbivores. Plus, with new meat and dairy replacements being introduced all the time there’s a ton of opportunity and inspiration to get creative with plant-based menus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

25 Worst Places New Yorkers Have Been Broken Up With

Breaking up with someone is never easy, but there are definitely good ways to do it…and very bad ways to do it. One of those bad — dare we say even brutal — ways is by choosing a truly terrible time or place. No birthdays, people…or family events!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Hochul Officially Lifts Indoor ‘Mask-Or-Vax’ Mandate For NY

After being extended from January to February 10, New York’s mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor businesses is officially ending. Though there was already speculation it would be lifted, Governor Kathy Hochul announced this morning (February 9) that due to COVID-19 cases going down significantly, the requirement would no longer be in place or enforced. It will officially expire tomorrow, February 10.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Spots In NYC Where You Can Dine In A Cozy Winter Igloo

As the weather gets colder, the outdoor set-ups in NYC are once again getting creative. “Igloo dining” used to be only available in a few NYC locations (like 230 Fifth’s rooftop and City Winery’s pop-up in Rockefeller Center), but now there are tons of places across the city where you can curl up in a cozy dining bubble or igloo!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Omicron#Times
Secret NYC

45 Swoon-Worthy Ways To Spend Valentine’s Day In NYC

Take advantage of one of the most romantic cities in the world with these 30 ways to spend the 14th of February in NYC!. Love is most definitely in the air, and there’s nowhere better to be than in NYC when cupid comes around. Whether you’re spending Valentine’s day with your significant other, besties, or by yourself, safely enjoy the romance of New York City with our list below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Look Inside The Narrowest Apartment In NYC

Less than 10 feet wide, would you live in a space this narrow?. New Yorkers are no strangers to tight spaces, but this building in the West Village—which holds the title for the narrowest apartment in all of NYC—might just be a little too tight for its price tag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Secret NYC

NYC Employers Will Now Be Required To Include Salary Ranges In Job Listings

Companies are going to have to be much more forthright in their job postings from now on, at least in NYC. The New York City Council recently passed new legislation that requires employers to include a specific salary range (minimum & maximum) in any published job listings. The only exceptions to the groundbreaking pay transparency law, which will officially go into effect this May , are companies with less than four employees or temporary hiring firms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Next Steps Are Now Underway For New Transit Line Between Brooklyn & Queens

If you’re in an outer borough, your commute might be getting a whole lot easier!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced last month that NYC is moving forward with plans to expand transit service between Brooklyn & Queens. The project, called the Interborough Express , would improve life for more than 100,000 commuters who make a daily trip between the two boroughs and connect as many as 17 subway lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s Century-Old Hotel Pennsylvania Is Currently Being Demolished

NYC is sadly losing another piece of history…to make way for another giant skyscraper. Midtown’s Hotel Pennsylvania — which first opened in 1919, right across the street from Penn Station — is currently being demolished by its owners, the Vornado Realty Trust. The company communicated the news with shareholders back in April, as reported by Bloomberg at the time, but now the demolition is actually underway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

65 Exciting Things To Do In New York City In February

With the first month down in the new year, it’s time to fill that calendar with new things to do throughout February!. From visits to the botanical gardens that’ll gracefully guide us into the spring months, to romantic dinner dates or naming hissing cockroaches for V-Day—here are 65 things you can do in February as we all patiently await springtime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYers Can Get Unlimited Weekly OMNY Rides Starting This Month

If you don’t usually buy a weekly unlimited MetroCard, you could be getting a lot of free rides sometime soon!. In order to help increase subway ridership, the MTA is giving a special deal for those who use OMNY — the “tap and go system” that allows you to use your credit card or phone to pay for subway fare with just a tap on a digital reader at the turnstile, and which will completely replace NYC’s iconic MetroCards by 2023 .
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy