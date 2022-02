Touring exhibit brings immersive experience from Field Museum in Chicago to Western New York; two dinosaur specimens awaiting scientific naming will be on display. The Buffalo Museum of Science opened the doors to “Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition,” presented by M&T Bank, to a sold-out first weekend. The touring exhibit from the Field Museum in Chicago allows Western New York visitors to touch real fossils from Antarctica, see full-sized dinosaur replicas and learn about scientific expeditions that led to these discoveries. Two new dinosaur specimens awaiting scientific naming will also be on display as part of the experience. Exhibition is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will run until Sept. 4.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO