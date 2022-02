FRIDAY (February 11):. On the mound, Derek Diamond showed exactly why he is expected by many to be the Friday starter moving forward. Diamond pitched five innings (the most of any pitcher from the weekend series of games) and didn't give up any runs. Diamond struck out four batters in the process while surrendering just two hits and a walk. Dylan Delucia was also pretty solid after three innings of work by allowing no runs or walks and striking out four batters framed against two hits.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO