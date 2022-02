This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. The closer you can get to people in power, the more likely you are to get the results you want. Sure, it’s fun to write to the President about an urgent matter in your life, but it would be far more likely to make a difference if you stopped by city hall. It’s easy for officials to ignore a form in a federal database but it’s not as sustainable to ignore the resident who wants her two minutes during the city council’s public-comment window.

