ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Reflections of a Vintner—Stories and Seasonal Wisdom from a Lifetime in Napa Valley to Be Released April 2022

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article—A compendium for wine lovers: a prominent vintner shares a lifetime of great wines, famous friends, deep knowledge, and insider insights. As a winemaker, Kenward has written, taught, and lectured on wine most of his adult life. What he is most often asked about are not facts or numbers about his...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
imbibemagazine.com

Fiasco Wine + Spirits’ 10 Wines to Drink Now

If you’ve ever walked into a wine or liquor store unsure of what to pick, that won’t be an issue at Imbibe 75 Place to Watch, Fiasco Wine + Spirits. Co-owners Ivy Mix, Conor McKee, and Piper Kristensen carefully curate the selection, only choosing bottles that they have personally enjoyed. And in a lot of cases, they’re bottles by producers who share their ethics of supporting diversity and sustainability. Here, every pick is a good one.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Whistlepig FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye

This whiskey is made with 100% rye grain harvested from Whistlepig's Vermont farm, the grain-to-glass rye the producer has been working toward for years. Happily, it was worth the wait. Look for concentrated toffee and oak aromas. Toasted grain leads the expressive palate, framed by hints of roasted coffee beans, honeycomb and vanilla, leading into a drying finish accented with lemon peel zing and baking spice. Kara Newman.
VERMONT STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vega Sicilia Celebrates 40 Years Since the Ávarez Family Acquired the Winery

Tempos Vega Sicilia creates a new winery in Galicia to make Albariño white wine. This year the Álvarez family will be celebrating the 40th anniversary since the acquisition of Vega Sicilia. It was April 15, 1982, when David Álvarez officially signed the purchase at Zalacaín, a restaurant believed to be the best and most exclusive at that time in Spain.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Napa Valley Register

Love is in the air at Napa Valley wineries

Napa Valley Valentine’s Day happenings include sword performances, custom-made chocolates, meals in the vineyards, and a wine and bacon pairing. At Domaine Carneros in Napa, servers started training in November to learn how to open a champagne bottle with a saber. Their expertise now allows the winery to offer a dramatic wine tasting. Sabrage, which dates back to the early 19th century, was popular among Napoleon’s cavalry for victory celebrations.
NAPA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vintner Doug Shafer Elected to Napa Valley College Viticulture, Winery and Technology Foundation Board of Directors

The Napa Valley College Viticulture, Winery and Technology (VWT) Foundation board of directors elected Vintner Doug Shafer to join its board at its regular December board meeting. The non-profit VWT foundation, an auxiliary organization of the Napa Valley Community College District, supports the College’s VWT instructional program by administering the sale of wines produced by the college and providing community advocacy and supportive services to enhance the program.
DRINKS
winespectator.com

Napa Valley Flip-Turn

They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes. But there I was, turning up a steeply graded Silverado Trail driveway to interview the founders of Gaderian: winemaker Shaina Harding and Natalie Coughlin Hall. Yes, that Natalie Coughlin, the 12-time Olympic swimming medalist who was smashing backstroke records as a student...
NAPA, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sweet wine is misunderstood. Here are wine experts' recommendations for enjoying it

This might come as a shock, but I love sweet wine, and not just for dessert. The much maligned and misunderstood style makes a great complement to stews, spicy snacks and other savory dishes. So, how did sweeter wines end up with such a bad reputation in American drinking culture? To tackle this question, I spoke with a sommelier and hospitality polymath who also appreciates sweeter styles.  ...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Keller
Person
Julia Child
Person
Robert Mondavi
Person
Danny Meyer
wineindustryadvisor.com

Doffo Winery Celebrates 25 Years of Winemaking and Leadership in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country

TEMECULA, CA, February 15, 2022 – 2022 marks the 25th Anniversary in Temecula Valley for Doffo Winery, the family-owned-and-operated Southern California Winery known for their premium wines, on-site vintage motorcycle collection, and unique wine experiences. In recognition of the multiple generations involved in the establishment and day-to-day operations of the winery, Doffo will roll out a series of legacy-themed events and programs throughout the year, including a limited-edition, collaborative family wine, media events, and consumer wine dinners to celebrate the important milestone.
TEMECULA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Ornellaia 2019 “Il Vigore” and 14th Edition of Vendemmia d’Artista Announced

The vigor of the vines interpreted through the visual brilliance of artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg. – Ornellaia, one of the world’s iconic wine estates, is delighted to reveal Il Vigore (“Vigor”), the latest Vendemmia d’Artista dedicated to Ornellaia 2019 and thus described by Estate Director Axel Heinz: “’Il Vigore’ is the strength of the healthy growth of the vines. It is the active vigor of mind and body. It is the character of a wine that captivates the senses and projects the flavor into a natural landscape of energy, power, strength and vitality. The flavors, aromatic nuances and the body of the wine transport it into a spiritual dimension, where the power of nature is central to the experience.” The 2019 vintage provided the inspiration, characterized by highly variable conditions interspersed with cold, wet spells and long periods of heat and drought. After a changeable spring and an almost perfect summer, the lower temperatures at the end of September resulted in wines of great finesse and aromatic abundance. This is a powerful, mysterious and intriguing wine, whose first sip does not reveal all its facets, but envelops the palate, curious to grasp its myriad nuances.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Alto Adige Wines Awarded Top Grades Worldwide

Renowned international wine guides rank the region’s wines at the very top. Bolzano, Italy — (February 11, 2022) Alto Adige wines have firmly established themselves at the pinnacle of the international wine scene, as evidenced by the distinctions and top grades they were once again awarded this year by the five most renowned international wine guides.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Hall’s Cabernet Cookoff Returns for 13th Year

Star-Studded Event Features Chefs Competing for a Charity of Their Choice. 10 February – HALL, one of the world’s most notable Cabernet Sauvignon producers, has announced plans for its thirteenth annual Cabernet Cookoff to return on Saturday, April 30 at HALL St. Helena. Hosted by Vintner Kathryn Hall, the annual event will feature an impressive lineup of renowned culinary teams vying for a chance to win proceeds for a charity of their choice by participating in a food and wine pairing competition. 100% of ticket proceeds benefit non-profit organizations as selected by the winning chef teams. The event includes a VIP Culinary Stage event from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the Main Event that takes place from 12 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Wine Tasting#Wine Club#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Tor Cabernet#Tor Wines#Cabernet Sauvignons#Private Reserve
Napa Valley Register

UpStage Napa Valley to perform 'Dial M for Murder'

UpStage Napa Valley announces its upcoming production of "Dial M for Murder," the award-winning play by English playwright Frederick Knott. Current plans are for the play to open Feb. 25 and run during weekends through March 13, however the local theater company is carefully watching the level of COVID-19 cases and will postpone a week or more if deemed unsafe to gather. Please check the performance status at www.upstagenapavalley.org or call 707-341-3278.
SAINT HELENA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vicarious Wines Launches a Brand New On-Demand Virtual Tasting Kit

First of Its Kind at Home Educational Wine Tasting with On-Demand Capability. Continuing to set themselves apart from other wine brands and always being a step ahead on current wine developments, VicariousWines by Modus Operandi Cellars recently launched a first of its kind tasting set with On Demand capability. The Vicarious On-Demand set includes four Napa & Sonoma wines with over two and half hours of educational and entertaining videos hosted and narrated by winemaker Jason Moore and with some of the valley’s most prominent wine industry experts.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Save the Date for Taste of Sonoma Live Event at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens

SANTA ROSA, CA (February 15, 2022) – Mark your calendar for the largest annual celebration of all things wine and food in Sonoma County, home to world-class wines and remarkable winemakers. Taste of Sonoma, presented by Vintec, will be back live and in person on June 25, for the first time on the beautiful grounds of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens. With more than 60 wine varietals grown in Sonoma County produced by more than 100 participating wineries, numerous food trucks and live music, there will be something for everyone. The day includes a walk-around wine tasting, musical entertainment, guided wine seminars, a beer garden and themed lounges.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Unveils New J. Lohr Monterey Roots Tier

Iconic images of cool-climate Monterey County reflected in new releases of J. Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling and J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié. J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is proud to unveil J. Lohr Monterey Roots, a new tier of wines spotlighting J. Lohr’s history of excellence in viticulture and winemaking in Monterey County. In establishing the new tier, J. Lohr’s award-winning J. Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling and J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié have migrated from the J. Lohr Estates portfolio of wines to J. Lohr Monterey Roots.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Winemaker Laura Díaz Muñoz Brings Spanish Influence to Napa Valley

Madrid native Laura Diaz Muñoz is bringing Old World flavor to the Napa Valley, creating wines that are expressive of the terroir in California. Given her Spanish upbringing, it comes as no surprise that Muñoz’s early sensory memories center around family and food. These rich experiences led her to pursue a degree in food science at the University of Madrid, until a post-grad harvest internship shifted her interest toward wine. But a career change was no small task in the male-dominated field of winemaking.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Schramsberg Honors 50th Anniversary of ‘Toast to Peace’ with Blanc de Blancs

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 — On February 25, 1972 in Peking, China, President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai raised their glasses in a toast to the health of both the American and Chinese peoples, marking an unprecedented gesture of peaceful relations between the United States and the People’s Republic of China. The ‘Toast to Peace,’ as it is now commonly referred, was the first in a long line of historical occasions in which Schramsberg Vineyards traditional method sparkling wines have been served.
CALISTOGA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Sarah Green promoted to Winemaker of Lede Family Wines’ Anderson Valley-Based FEL Wines

(February 16, 2022; Yountville, Calif.)— Tony Baldini, President and COO of Lede Family Wines, is pleased to announce that Sarah Green has been promoted to Winemaker of FEL Wines. Sarah’s new title comes after nearly five years of assisting in the care and crafting of FEL’s AVA-driven and single-vineyard wines alongside Director of Winemaking, Ryan Hodgins. FEL is a leading producer of cool-climate Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris that also owns and farms the AVA’s “crown jewel” Savoy Vineyard.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

RUSACK Vineyards Unveils Renovated Tasting Room & New Tasting Experiences

February 16th – Santa Ynez Valley, CA — RUSACK Vineyards, the beautiful Ballard Canyon winery dedicated to crafting Rhône, Burgundian and Bordeaux-style wines from Santa Barbara County, is pleased to announce the debut of its renovated tasting room. The newly named ‘Canyon Terrace’ at RUSACK is set to officially reopen to the public on February 18, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy