Reflections of a Vintner—Stories and Seasonal Wisdom from a Lifetime in Napa Valley to Be Released April 2022

The vigor of the vines interpreted through the visual brilliance of artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg. – Ornellaia, one of the world’s iconic wine estates, is delighted to reveal Il Vigore (“Vigor”), the latest Vendemmia d’Artista dedicated to Ornellaia 2019 and thus described by Estate Director Axel Heinz: “’Il Vigore’ is the strength of the healthy growth of the vines. It is the active vigor of mind and body. It is the character of a wine that captivates the senses and projects the flavor into a natural landscape of energy, power, strength and vitality. The flavors, aromatic nuances and the body of the wine transport it into a spiritual dimension, where the power of nature is central to the experience.” The 2019 vintage provided the inspiration, characterized by highly variable conditions interspersed with cold, wet spells and long periods of heat and drought. After a changeable spring and an almost perfect summer, the lower temperatures at the end of September resulted in wines of great finesse and aromatic abundance. This is a powerful, mysterious and intriguing wine, whose first sip does not reveal all its facets, but envelops the palate, curious to grasp its myriad nuances.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO