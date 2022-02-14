ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Gifts to Give Your Valentine That Will Grow in Value

By Rachel Cribby
 2 days ago
Valentine’s Day is an occasion to celebrate that special someone in your life by showering them with gifts and other tokens. It’s predicted that Americans will collectively spend over $20 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts this year. And while this may be fine for some couples, what about those who take a practical approach to gift-giving?

If chocolates and teddy bears aren’t quite your style, you might be interested in some of these Valentine’s Day gifts. We’ll focus exclusively on gifts you can give your loved one that will keep on giving.

Rare books

Instead of buying a book off the New York Times Best Seller list and calling it a day, if you really want to give a gift that will last a lifetime you should consider investing in a rare book.

If you shop wisely, you’ll find certain rare books offer exceptional chances of appreciation. Traditionally, a highly collectible book from a popular author was expected to double in value in around seven years. While returns like this are less common these days, a rare book can still increase in value for your Valentine in a relatively short period of time.

Antique toys

Shopping for an antique toy that will increase in value can be risky since you have to know what you’re looking for. If you’re doubtful, just look at the example of a vintage Barbie doll. The most expensive ones go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When shopping for a valuable toy, you’ll want to look at a handful of main factors including age, authenticity, condition, and rarity. Online retailers like eBay and in-person pawn shops are both good places to look for rare toys.

Art

Who doesn’t love to receive a piece of artwork as a gift? This is especially true when it comes to rare art. Not only will a piece of rare art look beautiful on the wall, but there’s also a good chance it’ll be worth more one day.

If you’re not a seasoned art collector, it can be hard to know how to invest in art. However, a little bit of research goes a long way. The fine art market is alive and well, and if you get lucky at an art auction, your Valentine can end up with something worth thousands of dollars.

Mutual funds

Mutual funds can be intimidating for many, and if this is the case for your gift receiver they might be apprehensive at first. However, once they learn how to invest in mutual funds and how advantageous they could be, they might change their tune. Transferring mutual funds to another person is usually pretty easy, though you should keep in mind the recipient of the fund will need to have an account with the company offering the fund.

Coins

If you think coin collecting is an activity better left in the past, think again. Coin collecting is still alive and well and can be more profitable than ever. Some old coins, such as American Eagle Bullion Coins, can be worth much more than their face value. Just make sure your Valentine is well aware of the value that coins can take on and not mistake your gift for pocket change.

Watches

Not only is a watch a good gift on its own, but it also comes packed with the potential to grow in value. In fact, watches are such a safe bet that some experts agree that watches hold on to their value better than most other high-end investments, appreciating in value from 10% to 30% over the years.

In order to choose a watch wisely, you will need to know a thing or two about the product. There are certain kinds of brands and watch types that hold reselling potential, but there’s even more to it than that.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been abuzz in the news lately, and for good reason. Today there are thousands of cryptocurrencies that offer a combined value in the ballpark of $2 trillion.

It’s becoming common to gift cryptocurrency, and if you’re looking for a good Valentine’s Day gift with reinvestment value, cryptocurrency is a good way to go. Learning how to buy cryptocurrency is becoming easier and can be an exciting investment for your Valentine.

Alcohol

Certain types of alcohol could be great investments — whiskey, in particular. Scotch whisky holds the title of the world’s most traded spirit. Just make sure that you’re buying from a trusted cellar and that your gift recipient has a good place to store it where they won’t be tempted to crack open the bottle.

Real estate

Okay, so the idea of buying your date a piece of real estate for Valentine’s Day might be a bit much if it’s a new relationship, but if you have the means, you may find it’s a good option. House prices are on the rise across the country, so if you have the money, you might want to brush up on how to invest in real estate and offer your Valentine this potentially profitable gift.

Stocks

Stocks traditionally have had a higher earning growth potential than many other investments. As a result, they are perhaps the most traditional kind of gift that will grow in value. Fortunately, it’s not hard to learn how to invest in stocks online.

Gold and silver

Investing in gold and silver ability could be a good way to diversify investments and provide a hedge against inflation. Not only will your special someone appreciate a beautiful piece of jewelry, but they’ll also reap the benefits should they ever choose to resell.

Bottom line

Giving a gift that has the potential to grow is a great way to show that important person in your life that you’re not only thinking about them right now but in the future. If you’re not sure of where to begin, check out this article on how to invest. Your Valentine is sure to appreciate the extra work you’ve put into their gift.

