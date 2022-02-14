Clean: 'Move Out of Your Own Way' (2/14/22)

My composting bins are at the rear of the property, and I found that dragging everything back to them became a tiresome bore. And the green waste products coming out of my garden are so copious that it would overwhelm my three bins. Why not find inconspicuous places around the garden to create smaller mounds of compost? I now have eight such places in my 1-acre garden. They are not always completely out of sight (but are mostly so). I have come not only to think of this method as smart gardening, but I now look upon these smaller piles as rather beautiful in their own right—a tapestry of rotting garden components, a memory of things recently past. I wonder sometimes if my garden visitors feel the same, or do they observe in silence such slovenly behavior? Maybe I should ask them, but I probably will not. We aging gardeners must find ways to lessen the load. My goal is to remove no green matter from the premises, composting all except large branches.

