ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meditation

Clean: 'Move Out of Your Own Way' (2/14/22)

By Benjamin Lerner
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sky was a gorgeous shade of cerulean blue as I drove down a wide and open highway. I was three years sober, and I was grateful to be enjoying a beautiful and sunny day. It was late in the winter season, and the ice was beginning to slowly melt off...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Clean: 'Cleaning House' (2/7/22)

Energizing music blasted out of my computer speakers as I ran hot water over a dingy scrub brush. I was three years sober, and I was cleaning my apartment from top to bottom. After spending several hours sweeping dust out of narrow nooks and crannies, I had moved on to the herculean task of scouring my kitchen appliances.
HOME & GARDEN
HuffingtonPost

Indoor Door Mats To Help Keep Your Floors Clean

Nothing says winter like a trail of mucky, ice salted, melted snow-sludge tracked through your house. An indoor doormat lets you wipe your feet and dry off your shoes after shoveling snow or coming home from work in the slush, before you make muddy prints all over. It also helps you clean up your pet’s paws after a winter walk.
HOME & GARDEN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Don't slip! Try these home remedies for removing ice

It's something we deal with every winter: that stubborn ice that never seems to melt off the sidewalk in front of the house. Read on to learn how to make some homemade ice removers that really work!. All of us have likely experienced that embrassing and sometimes painful fall walking...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meditation
Lifehacker

How to Clean Your Shower Head (and Why You Should)

There’s nothing quite like a proper shower after a long day. But if weak water pressure and irregular spray patterns are preventing you from washing away your troubles, then it might be time to give your shower head a deep clean. Discovering that the thing meant to be cleaning...
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

How to Find and Set Up the Best Campsite of Your Life

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. After a full day of negotiating navigation, carrying a heavy pack, and handling all the spontaneous hurdles that can come with backpacking, you want...
HOBBIES
Apartment Therapy

I Don’t Have a Green Thumb, but This Plant Service Helped Me Keep a Houseplant Alive for the First Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m not exactly known for having a green thumb. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. I even tried working as a floral designer’s assistant, but I was quickly relegated to gift baskets and candy bouquets exclusively. Even so, I still love the idea of being a plant parent. Both my mom and dad have grown enviable rubber trees that are taller than I am, and my best friends have homes packed with vibrant green potted plants. I, however, can barely manage one at a time. So when Plant Proper reached out about their delivery service, I decided that I would try it out and make one more solid effort to channel my inner plant whisperer. The company sent over three of their bestselling plants — Monstera Adansonii, Alocasia Black Velvet, and Alocasia Maharani — and one of them convinced me that there’s hope for me and plants after all.
GARDENING
homecrux.com

Canadian Builds Three Loft Tiny House With an Atrium Bathroom for his Family

While we were cocooned at home watching sitcoms during lockdown, D’Arcy McNaughton of Acorn Tiny Homes was busy building a fully off-grid tiny house for his family, which includes his wife and a baby, who recently moved into their new tiny home dubbed Domek in Toronto, Canada. McNaughton started building his tiny home back in the fall of 2020 and finished it in spring 2021.
AMERICAS
thespruce.com

15 Toilet Paper Storage Ideas to Jazz Up Your Bathroom

Everyone understands the importance of keeping plenty of extra toilet paper on hand, but let's face it, the average bathroom is just 5 by 8 feet and doesn't necessarily include a ton of storage space. If you need to house a handful of extra TP rolls and aren't sure how to do so in a manner that's both functional and stylish, we're more than happy to assist. We've discovered lots of innovative toilet paper storage ideas that can either be DIYed or affordably obtained. Check out 15 of our favorites below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

20×8 Tiny Home was Once Storage Container Looks Amazing Inside

All you need is a place to sleep and a small kitchen and bathroom, and this tiny house has everything and more. I know my family and I would NEVER be able to live in a tiny house, even when the girls move out I don't think I could live in something so small. I need my space, and my husband needs his man cave (more like a man garage). But tiny houses are becoming more and more popular with young adults who may have just graduated and are looking to be on their own, or a couple downsizing when their kids move out.
HOME & GARDEN
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay Kids for Shoveling her Driveway

Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
architectureartdesigns.com

6 Unique Interior Design Ideas to Sell Your Home Fast

When selling your home, you want to make sure that it looks its best. You may think that hiring a professional interior designer is the only way to do this. Still, there are many simple things you can do to improve your home’s appearance. Below we discuss five unique interior design ideas to help you sell your house fast.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Upworthy

Woman shares her struggles of working full-time while homeless, and it changes her life

Sometimes the internet is like a great big community. One that supports its members who are in need of help. Aaliyah ( @oc.liyahh ) revealed her struggles of working full-time, without a home of her own, in a heartfelt TikTok video. Little did she know that sharing her story would lead to not only sincere support from total strangers online, but some actual solutions for her problem.
HOMELESS
Taste Of Home

What’s a Bottle Tree—and How Do I Make One?

Plastic gnomes and flamingos aside, the most perplexing objects I’ve seen sprouting from gardens are glass bottles. This upcycled specimen—a series of colorful, empty vessels branching out from a central trunk—is a bottle tree, and it’s as much a Southern tradition as pecan pie. But its origins reach back centuries and across continents.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Tips on How to Compost, Plant Seeds, Water, and Weed

My composting bins are at the rear of the property, and I found that dragging everything back to them became a tiresome bore. And the green waste products coming out of my garden are so copious that it would overwhelm my three bins. Why not find inconspicuous places around the garden to create smaller mounds of compost? I now have eight such places in my 1-acre garden. They are not always completely out of sight (but are mostly so). I have come not only to think of this method as smart gardening, but I now look upon these smaller piles as rather beautiful in their own right—a tapestry of rotting garden components, a memory of things recently past. I wonder sometimes if my garden visitors feel the same, or do they observe in silence such slovenly behavior? Maybe I should ask them, but I probably will not. We aging gardeners must find ways to lessen the load. My goal is to remove no green matter from the premises, composting all except large branches.
GARDENING
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy