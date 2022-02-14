Jill Biden invites second grade class to view its 'heartwork' at White House

F irst lady Jill Biden invited a class of 20 second graders to visit the White House to view the 'heartwork' made by the students that's hanging in the East Wing for Valentine's Day.

The second graders and their teacher, Alejandro Diasgranados, from Aiton Elementary School will tour the White House on Monday, Biden's office said .



Two classes of second graders were asked to decorate two separate hearts by using the words compassion, courage, family, gratitude, healing, hope, kindness, love, peace, strength, and unity. All the words were important to the first lady and reflected her values, the office said. The two hearts were then strung together and placed inside the entrance of the East Wing, along with three red hearts on the floor that said "love," "hope," and "healing," the last of which included her signature.

The class will also tour the North Lawn, where a Valentine's Day display has been set up. The display includes handpainted wooden outlines of the Bidens' dog Commander and their cat, Willow . Between the animals is a red heart that includes 1 Corinthians 13:13, “Three things will last forever — faith, hope and love — and the greatest of these is love.”

The teacher, Diasgranados, was voted Washington's teacher of the year for 2021. He met the first lady when she hosted the 2020 and 2021 teachers of the year at the White House in October, along with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

The first lady, who continues to teach at a community college while in office, has been in the education field for over three decades.

“We’re all here today because someone ... taught us, inspired us, and showed us what we could be,” Biden said at the Teachers of the Year Ceremony.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back.