Music

Queen Naija Serenades The Hustlers With “Hate Our Love” Acapella

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwF7K_0eE2AmOy00

It’s no denying the pipes on Queen Naija . Just in time for Valentine’s Day and all the lovers Queen gives us a quick sample of her new single featuring Big Sean , “Hate Our Love.”

In our full interview with Queen, she shared the inspiration behind the song, how she came up with the creative cover art in the final hour, and much more! Subscribe to our YouTube page for more exclusive content!

