Still in love! After nearly 26 years of marriage, Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley’s relationship is still going strong. “No, you did in Mama’s kitchen. Yes, you did,” Todd, 52, told Julie after they disagreed over who said “I Love You” first while playing the “Not-So-Newly Married Game” exclusively with Us Weekly. “You tried to get me in bed. And I said, ‘No,’ and then I said, ‘Yes.’ I made her say ‘I love you’ first before I did that ‘cause I didn’t wanna be cheap. I was from the South.”

