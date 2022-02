It's been really hard processing the loss of such an admired individual who passed his craft onto so many people in Southwest Michigan. The unexpectant passing of Deej Joslin, the owner of Grand St. Tattoo in Schoolcraft has left the family in disarray, and the question of the tattoo shop's future in a questionable state, until recently when they announced it's in the best interest that they close their doors for good. One of their artists, Geoff has been keeping up with the page, but made it clear that the best thing to do was to close, in a statement made on the page:

SCHOOLCRAFT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO