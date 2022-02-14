Doping Makes Athletes “Better Than Real”

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal. The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists. Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation. Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO