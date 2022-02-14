ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doping Makes Athletes “Better Than Real”

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrogance and denial may be involved in both doping to improve performance in sports and using psychoactive substances to soften life. Athletes in recent Olympic games exemplify the use of drugs in valuing winning over integrity. Striving for optimal performance and wellness crosses a line when people try to...

www.psychologytoday.com

Pasadena Star-News

Kamila Valieva leads Olympic skating competition overshadowed by doping scandal

Only moments into her Olympic Games short program, Russia’s Kamila Valieva stumbled only her opening jump, a triple Axel, and there seemed to be a collective gasp not only in the Capital Indoor Stadium but across the sport and the globe. Was Valieva, the 15-year-old gold medal favorite, collapsing...
Washington Post

IOC head of discipline defends its handling of Russia doping cases

BEIJING — Denis Oswald, the chair of International Olympic Committee’s disciplinary commission, said Tuesday he does not see evidence that Russia has a culture of sports doping. Speaking less than a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in Tuesday...
Washington Post

Why the alleged doping of a Russian athlete matters

In her Feb. 12 Sports column, “The Valieva case is an indictment of the anti-doping system, not the Russian teen,” Sally Jenkins showed that she has learned nothing from her experience with Lance Armstrong, with whom she cowrote two memoirs. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
MassLive.com

U.S. Olympic figure skater Vincent Zhou clears COVID-19 quarantine, returns to athletes’ village at the Beijing Winter Olympics, discusses COVID isolation

Olympic figure skater Vincent Zhou, who had to withdraw from the men’s individual competition last week due to a positive COVID-19 test, has now cleared his COVID isolation and has returned to the athletes’ village. Zhou, a 21-year-old Brown University student, posted a tearful 5-minute-long video message on...
losaltosonline.com

Local sports psychiatrist serves on call at Winter Olympics and Paralympics

One Wednesday afternoon in her Main Street office, lifestyle psychiatrist Dr. Danielle Kamis received a text that made her jump out of her chair. It was a message from the chief medical officer of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee asking her to serve as the backup sports psychiatrist for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
Cosmopolitan

16 Pictures of Olympic Athletes the Moment They Knew They Won

The 2022 Winter Olympics are beginning to wind down, with only a few more days of events on the horizon. Team USA has collectively won seven golds, seven silvers, and two bronzes in Beijing, putting them third in the world behind Norway and ROC (which Russian athletes compete under), tied with Canada and Austria, so needless to say, it’s been a fruitful Games! Among the many athletes bringing home hardware are snowboarder Chloe Kim, figure skater Nathan Chen, and speed skater Erin Jackson. International competitors like Team China’s Eileen Gu and Team Australia’s Jakara Anthony have also had a fruitful few weeks. Before we officially kiss the 2022 Olympic Games goodbye, check out these snapshots of the exact moments when 2022 Olympic medalists finished their events and just knew they nailed it.
AFP

Fresh twist in Valieva doping scandal after three substances claim

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal. The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists. Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation. Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.
KARE 11

Local figure skating coaches react to Olympics doping drama

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Many in the figure skating world, from commentators to coaches, are expressing their outrage and frustration about the decision to allow Kamila Valieva to compete. "If you have a rule, you follow the rule," said the Lake Minnetonka Figure Skating Club Director Carol Timm, who has...
iheart.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Questions Olympics After Russian Athlete Caught Doping

Sha'Carri Richardson is calling out the Olympics after a Russian figure skater was caught doping but still allowed to compete. Last summer, Richardson was barred from running after her drug test was positive for marijuana. The Court for Arbitration Sport ruled to allow 15-year-old Kamila Valieva to compete in the...
