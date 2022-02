The former ‘View’ co-host weighed in on the controversy and warned about the ‘growing threat’ of antisemitism. Meghan McCain, 37, spoke out against her former colleague Whoopi Goldberg, 66, over the comedian’s comments about the Holocaust in a tweet on Tuesday February 1. The former View co-host shared that she was reluctant to speak out against her old job, but she wanted to share how “heartbroken” she was to hear the controversial comments that Whoopi made, saying that the Holocaust was “not about race,” during Monday’s episode.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO