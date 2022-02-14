ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Deep Water' teaser: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas share intense moment

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Deep Water.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the erotic psychological thriller Monday featuring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen. The trailer shows the pair have an intense moment where Melinda (de Armas) questions Vic's (Affleck) love for her while having him touch her.

"The film takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them," an official synopsis reads.

Deep Water is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name. The film is written by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Zach Helm and directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction).

Tracy Letts, Rachael Blanchard and Lil Rel Howery also star.

Deep Water will premiere March 18 on Hulu.

Affleck and de Armas dated after meeting on the set of Deep Water in 2019 but split earlier this year. Affleck has since reunited with his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez and attended Super Bowl LVI with the singer and actress Sunday.

