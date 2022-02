After attracting over 500,000 concurrent users yesterday for the launch of head start, Lost Ark (our review here) now has two new servers to help add capacity. With robust demand for its paid-for head start, and having some of the usual launch queue issues that many new MMOs face, there should be a little more access for those looking to join in. Anyone who wants to play can buy a pack to get access before Friday, so demand may still increase.

