Kuwait lifts many COVID restrictions, allows travel abroad

 2 days ago
Repatriated Kuwaitis from Amman, wearing protective face masks and suits, are seen after arriving at the Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait's cabinet has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah said on Monday.

The unvaccinated will still have to get a PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight to the Gulf Arab state and quarantine for seven days after arrival, while those who are vaccinated would not be required to do so.

Some of the restrictions lifted from next week would include allowing the unvaccinated to enter shopping malls, as well as inside cinemas, theatres and banquet halls if they present a negative PCR test.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Lilian Wagdy, Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, and Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait, editing by Mark Heinrich

