Multi-platinum recording artist Gavin DeGraw announces 20 intimate shows this spring for his Full Circle Tour. He will be returning to some of the small clubs where he started his career to showcase a first look of his upcoming album Face the River in its entirety. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 19th in Los Angeles for three nights and will make stops across the US in Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Boston and more before wrapping up in New York City on Saturday, May 21st. More news on Face the River coming soon via RCA Records.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO