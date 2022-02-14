Barry Ferguson resignation means Alloa seek a new manager

Barry Ferguson has left his position as Alloa manager.

The cinch League One club announced that the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder had “tendered his resignation”.

A statement added: “Barry believes that the team needs a change in direction over the rest of the season and he therefore wishes to step aside to allow someone else time to give the players that fresh impetus.”

The former Clyde manager took over relegated Alloa in the summer, days after leading Kelty Hearts into the Scottish league.

However, Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by bottom club East Fife left the team with only one league win since October and in a precarious position in eighth place in the table.

East Fife cut the gap on Alloa to seven points and the Clackmannanshire team are only a point above Peterhead, who occupy a play-off place.

Chairman Mike Mulraney said on the club’s official website: “I have huge respect for Barry and appreciate the effort he has given the club this season.

“Whilst I share Barry’s disappointment in our performances over the last few weeks I have nothing but praise for his endeavour and commitment to the club in his time with us.

“His professionalism and dedication has been a credit to him and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks.”

