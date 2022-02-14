ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barry Ferguson resignation means Alloa seek a new manager

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIA3l_0eE21Yhk00

Barry Ferguson has left his position as Alloa manager.

The cinch League One club announced that the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder had “tendered his resignation”.

A statement added: “Barry believes that the team needs a change in direction over the rest of the season and he therefore wishes to step aside to allow someone else time to give the players that fresh impetus.”

The former Clyde manager took over relegated Alloa in the summer, days after leading Kelty Hearts into the Scottish league.

However, Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by bottom club East Fife left the team with only one league win since October and in a precarious position in eighth place in the table.

East Fife cut the gap on Alloa to seven points and the Clackmannanshire team are only a point above Peterhead, who occupy a play-off place.

Chairman Mike Mulraney said on the club’s official website: “I have huge respect for Barry and appreciate the effort he has given the club this season.

“Whilst I share Barry’s disappointment in our performances over the last few weeks I have nothing but praise for his endeavour and commitment to the club in his time with us.

“His professionalism and dedication has been a credit to him and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ange Postecoglou impressed by Celtic’s European opponents Bodo/Glimt’s style

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes European opponents Bodo/Glimt play a “fantastic” type of football which defies conventional wisdom around budgets. Kjetil Knutsen’s side clinched a second successive Norwegian league title in December and were unbeaten in the group stages of the Europa Conference League, during which they caused eyebrows to raise with a 6-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Norway before drawing 2-2 in Italy.
SOCCER
newschain

Sunderland supporters group calls for clarity over who owns the League One club

Sunderland fans have called for clarity over who is running the club after it emerged that chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus owns only 41 per cent of it. It was announced in February last year that the then 23-year-old Swiss, son of the late former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, had acquired “a controlling interest” at the Stadium of Light after buying out Stewart Donald and his Madrox partners, who retained “a minority shareholding”.
SOCCER
newschain

James McPake sacked as Dundee bid to avoid relegation

James McPake has been sacked as Dundee manager as the Tayside club look for a more experienced boss to ensure their cinch Premiership status. The Dens Park side have three wins from their last 12 matches and sit second bottom of the table, one point above St Johnstone. McPake joined...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Ferguson
newschain

Barry Robson hails Connor Barron after impressive first Aberdeen start

Interim boss Barry Robson believes youngster Connor Barron displayed the attributes Aberdeen need in his cinch Premiership debut against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Tuesday night. Club coach Robson took charge of the Granite City outfit in the wake of head coach Stephen Glass’ sacking at the weekend following the...
SOCCER
newschain

Giorgos Giakoumakis insists Europa Conference League is important to Celtic

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis insists he is treating the Europa Conference League as seriously as any European competition. After dropping out of the Europa League, the Hoops face their first match in European football’s third-tier club tournament. Ange Postecoglou’s side are preparing to host Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy