Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short

Despite a mountain of evidence showing the 2020 presidential contest wasn’t rigged against Donald Trump, nearly 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (57 percent) now say they will not vote in upcoming elections for any candidate who admits that Joe Biden won the presidency "fair and square." Only...
President Joe Biden is facing the possibility of truck driver protests mirroring those in Canada over vaccine mandates that would come as the administration works to combat supply chain disruptions, vaccinate more Americans and strengthen the U.S. economy.
A newly released poll found out who Americans favor if the 2024 presidential election turns out to be a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch.Marquette Law School conducted two hypothetical head-to-head matchups for the 2024 presidential election to see which candidate had the most support as of Janua…
SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden fares a little better in the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll among Utah voters as he moves into his second year in office after a challenging first one. The new poll found 37% of Utahns approve of the president's job performance, while...
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden averages a 40.6% approval rating with a 53.7% disapproval rating, according to a recent poll by Real Clear Politics. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, said Biden’s polling numbers don’t bode well for the upcoming midterm elections.
President Joe Biden's approval rating dived to the lowest of his presidency, close to President Donald Trump's standing as he exited office, the February IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Biden's stalled agenda has cooled Democratic support, while approval of his economic policies is sinking amid ongoing inflation concerns and sudden stock-market turbulence.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Labor Department on Thursday released a report showing consumer prices were up 7.5% in January compared to last year. It's the highest reading since February 1982. U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) is blaming President Joe Biden for the surge, calling it a "nightmare" for...
The White House is formally bringing out three key outside advisers to guide President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court selection through the nomination process. Minyon Moore, a veteran Democratic strategist and political director for former President Bill Clinton, will lead the efforts to activate outside advocacy groups in support of the nominee. Ben LaBolt, a former spokesman for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and in the White House, will lead outside communications efforts.
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. The "whispers" began before Joe Biden was elected. Some, of course, shouted them. Whether it was his Republican opponent calling him "Sleepy Joe" or members of his own party questioning his commitment to progressive policies and wondering if he was intellectually adroit enough to walk through the metaphorical minefields of historically divisive and nasty national politics, there were many who thought Biden wasn't the best Democrat to meet the presidential challenge.
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden met with U.S. governors at the White House this week, he was the only one given a glass of water — lest anyone else remove their mask to take a drink. The president was seated more than 10 feet from everyone,...
NEW YORK — President Joe Biden on Thursday joined New York’s new Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, in offering what White House officials describe as a road map for crime messaging this year, with Republicans set to spotlight the issue in the midterm elections. Biden emphasized both increased funding...
Inflation soared 7.5% over the past 12 months, the steepest spike since 1982, further eroding worker wage gains and posing deepening election-year peril for Democrats. The rise in the Consumer Price Index included a jump in food prices of 0.9% in January, compared with a 0.5% increase in December, the Labor Department said Thursday. Price increases covered a broad range of goods and services, including food, rent and utilities.
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Consumer prices are continuing to skyrocket. New federal data shows last month’s prices spiked 7.5% percent from last year — that’s the highest inflation rate in nearly four decades. In response to the numbers, President Biden said his administration is doing everything it...
Comments / 0