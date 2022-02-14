Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. The "whispers" began before Joe Biden was elected. Some, of course, shouted them. Whether it was his Republican opponent calling him "Sleepy Joe" or members of his own party questioning his commitment to progressive policies and wondering if he was intellectually adroit enough to walk through the metaphorical minefields of historically divisive and nasty national politics, there were many who thought Biden wasn't the best Democrat to meet the presidential challenge.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO