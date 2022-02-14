ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short

By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden came into office with a plan to...

WTRF- 7News

Biden faces possible trucker threat

President Joe Biden is facing the possibility of truck driver protests mirroring those in Canada over vaccine mandates that would come as the administration works to combat supply chain disruptions, vaccinate more Americans and strengthen the U.S. economy.
Investor's Business Daily

Biden Approval Rating Crashes As Democrats Cool, Investors Turn Negative

President Joe Biden's approval rating dived to the lowest of his presidency, close to President Donald Trump's standing as he exited office, the February IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Biden's stalled agenda has cooled Democratic support, while approval of his economic policies is sinking amid ongoing inflation concerns and sudden stock-market turbulence.
KTVZ

Biden formally bringing on 3 outside advisers to play key roles in Supreme Court nomination process

The White House is formally bringing out three key outside advisers to guide President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court selection through the nomination process. Minyon Moore, a veteran Democratic strategist and political director for former President Bill Clinton, will lead the efforts to activate outside advocacy groups in support of the nominee. Ben LaBolt, a former spokesman for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and in the White House, will lead outside communications efforts.
Salon

The whisper campaign against Joe Biden won't stop — unless he can change the narrative

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. The "whispers" began before Joe Biden was elected. Some, of course, shouted them. Whether it was his Republican opponent calling him "Sleepy Joe" or members of his own party questioning his commitment to progressive policies and wondering if he was intellectually adroit enough to walk through the metaphorical minefields of historically divisive and nasty national politics, there were many who thought Biden wasn't the best Democrat to meet the presidential challenge.
Washington Times

Latest inflation surge brings new political peril for Biden, Democrats

Inflation soared 7.5% over the past 12 months, the steepest spike since 1982, further eroding worker wage gains and posing deepening election-year peril for Democrats. The rise in the Consumer Price Index included a jump in food prices of 0.9% in January, compared with a 0.5% increase in December, the Labor Department said Thursday. Price increases covered a broad range of goods and services, including food, rent and utilities.
NBC4 Columbus

Biden vows to combat inflation, some lawmakers worry

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Consumer prices are continuing to skyrocket. New federal data shows last month’s prices spiked 7.5% percent from last year — that’s the highest inflation rate in nearly four decades. In response to the numbers, President Biden said his administration is doing everything it...
