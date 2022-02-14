ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Southwest VA new COVID-19 case rate down 19% over past week

By Jeff Keeling, Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQJr9_0eE1zadA00

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate fell further over the weekend but remains more than triple the state average and above 1,000 new weekly cases per 100,000 people.

PREVIOUS: Southwest Virginia slow to shake Omicron case surge

The nine-county region reported 704 new cases over the three days. Its community spread rate is now 1,014 and has been above the 1,000 mark for 31 consecutive days. The statewide rate dropped to 307 over the weekend. Virginia’s statewide rate reached 1,000 sooner than Southwest Virginia’s but stayed above that level for just 22 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QYFp_0eE1zadA00
Wise and Smyth counties’ new COVID-19 case rates remain more than four times the state average, with the region’s overall rate 3.3 times higher than Virginia’s as a whole.

Every county in the region has a case rate at least double the state average, with Buchanan and Dickenson counties the lowest at 663 and 658. The highest rates are in Wise County (including Norton) at 1,424 — nearly five times the state rate — Smyth County at 1,265 and Lee County at 1,091.

Southwest Virginia also reported eight new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. Two each were reported in Lee and Wise counties along with one in Norton and one each in Scott, Tazewell and Washington counties.

The seven-day COVID death rate per 100,000 is 9.8 per 100,000, compared to a rate of 6.9 statewide. Deaths from the Omicron variant pushed Virginia’s rate higher starting in early February. Southwest Virginia’s seven-day rate — typically more than double the state’s — followed and has been higher than Virginia’s for every day since Sept. 1 except Feb. 6-8.

Almost 500 people have died of COVID-19 just since Sept. 1 in the region, which has a population of just over 285,000.

There were four new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported over the weekend, with two in Lee County and one each in Norton and Wise County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czbTl_0eE1zadA00

Southwest Virginia has yet to reach a rate of 50% of its population fully vaccinated against COVID. As of Monday, the rate statewide was 70.9%, compared to 49.5% in Southwest Virginia.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,148,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 14.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,610,726.

VDH reports there have been 14,689 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases , hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 14.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,195 cases / 210 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (41 new cases)
Buchanan County – 4,399 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (20 new cases)
Dickenson County – 3,104 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (25 new cases)
Lee County – 5,899 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (62 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)
Norton – 1,219 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Russell County – 6,452 cases / 185 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (59 new cases)
Scott County – 5,411 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (56 new cases, 1 new death)
Smyth County – 8,146 cases / 371 hospitalizations / 145 deaths (104 new cases)
Tazewell County – 9,499 cases / 252 hospitalizations / 142 deaths (80 new cases, 1 new death)
Washington County, Va. – 13,153 cases / 728 hospitalizations / 199 deaths (138 new cases, 1 new death)
Wise County – 9,578 cases / 286 hospitalizations / 169 deaths (104 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Southwest VA’s reported 2022 COVID death rate nearly double state’s — 8 new deaths reported Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s reported COVID-19 deaths continued increasing Tuesday as the Omicron variant’s toll mounted and eight new deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The nine-county region also reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on a day its community spread rate dropped below 1,000 weekly cases per 100,000 people […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Crews responding to Washington County, Va fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) responded to a fire that spanned seven acres across Washington County, Va. on Wednesday afternoon. Per the Virginia Department of Forestry website, the fire is at 70% containment, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area was just one of many to catch fire in the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Bristol, VA
City
Norton, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Richmond, VA
WJHL

NETN’s COVID-19 case rate dropped another 29% last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continued to drop last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday. The seven-county region added 4,894 new cases last week, 29% fewer than the 6,902 cases reported in the week prior and 42% fewer than the 8,480 new cases two weeks prior […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Covid#Omicron#Tri Cities
WJHL

Bristol, Va. school leaders, parents react to mask-optional bill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With Virginia’s General Assembly moving forward with a bill that would make masks optional in all schools, school leaders in Bristol, Virginia worried the move could have ramifications down the road. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the district moved to a mask-optional policy on Jan. 24 after Gov. […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Unvaccinated make up vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eighty-five percent of COVID-19 patients at Ballad Health are not vaccinated, data revealed Wednesday. Breaking this down, 342 novel coronavirus patients remain in Ballad facilities — 291 have yet to receive the shots. While hospitalization numbers plummeted once again — a drop of 20 patients since Tuesday — one trend […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Forestry: Hawkins County fire 100% contained

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brush fire in Hawkins County drew crews to the Grassy Creek Road area Wednesday afternoon. The fire was listed as 100% contained by the Division of Forestry as of 6 p.m. The Tennessee Division of Forestry Current Wildfires Map reports the fire was active after first being reported around […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations, critical cases continue to drop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalization data at Ballad Health continues to decline following the omicron surge. Patient numbers peaked in January, reaching the highest hospitalization totals since the pandemic reached the area in 2020. On Tuesday, Ballad revealed a drop of 13 COVID-19 patients overnight, marking an ongoing trend of declines. Decreases were […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy