ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Camp Cope debut new song “Sing Your Heart Out” on CBS Saturday Morning

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp Cope are releasing their highly anticipated new album, Running with the Hurricane, next month (pre-order on limited edition, ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl),...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Obongjayar shares debut album details, drops new song “Try”

London-based artist Obongjayar has confirmed details of his long-awaited debut album Some Nights I Dream Of Doors. The album features the previously released "Message In A Hammer" and new song "Try," a video for which you can see below. The album is due on May 13 via September Recordings. Produced...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Fontaines D.C. Debut New Song “Roman Holiday” In London

Fontaines D.C. are releasing Skinty Fia, their third album in as many years, in a couple of months. We’ve already gotten the single “Jackie Down The Line,” and they’ve played a song called “I Love You” live. At their show in London last night, the Irish rock band played “I Love You” again and debuted another new song called “Roman Holiday.” Watch their performance below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

35 New Songs Out Today

RAUM (GROUPER, JEFRE CANTU-LEDESMA) - DAUGHTER. Nearly a decade after teaming up to release the LP Event of Your Leaving as Raum, Liz Harris (Grouper) and Jefre Cantu-Ledesma have surprise-released their second Raum album, Daughter. It's an ethereal, minimal, ambient record and the duo says, "This album works best as one long piece. Each track transitions into the next without pause."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream All Away Lou’s (Lou Hanman) debut album ‘Things Will Change’

Last year, the prolific Philly-via-UK indie-punk musician Lou Hanman (who sings in Caves and the now-defunct Flamingo50 and has also played in RVIVR, Thin Lips, Worriers, Queen of Jeans, Katie Ellen, and Mikey Erg's band) launched her new solo project All Away Lou with the single "Looks Right." Second single "The Never End" followed a few months later, and today she released her debut album, Things Will Change, via Specialist Subject. Lou sang and played every instrument, and the album was produced and recorded by Thin Lips' Kyle Pulley and Lunch's Jackie Milestone. If you liked the singles -- or any of Lou's many other bands -- you'll like the LP too. Stream it below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
brooklynvegan.com

Metronomy played Bowery Ballroom w/ Hannah Jadagu (pics, review, setlist)

Metronomy are never not a good time. I've seen them with dazzling light shows and stage setups in front of thousands, playing to 70 people stick-on lights affixed to their t-shirts, and most points in-between. The constant is their good-natured sense of fun that they always bring. True entertainers, Metronomy always put on a show.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Rema announces debut album ‘Rave & Roses,’ shares “Calm Down”

Rising Nigerian Afro-pop star Rema has announced his debut album, Rave & Roses, due March 25 (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes the breezy new single, "Calm Down," which was produced by Andre Vibez and London. Rema says:. "Calm Down" is about the events that led me to finding love...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Squirrel Flower brought out Tomberlin at Mercury Lounge show (pics, video, setlist)

Squirrel Flower, aka Ella Williams, kicked off her 2022 tour (the first week was postponed because of Covid) on Wednesday night (2/9) at NYC's Mercury Lounge. She took the stage solo for a rendition of "I'll Go Now," from her 2015 album Early Winter Songs from Middle America, then invited her band to join her for the rest of the set. They played largely from her sophomore album, last year's Planet (i), including "I'll Go Running," "Flames and Flat Tires," "Roadkill," "Desert Wildflowers," and "Deluge in the South" (which she brought out Tomberlin for). The set was cut short by one song because of time constraints, but Ella did get to do her cover of Caroline Polacheck's "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings".
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Camp Cope#Television
brooklynvegan.com

Orville Peck shares first 4 songs from new LP ‘Bronco,’ announces tour

Orville Peck has announced details of his second album, Bronco, which will be out via Sony Music on April 8. He's also shared the first "chapter" of the album, aka the first four songs from the album. “This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” says Peck. “I was inspired by country rock, 60s & 70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Open Mike Eagle joins Factor Chandelier on new track off ‘Time Invested II’ (listen)

As mentioned, veteran hip hop producer Factor Chandelier is gearing up to release Time Invested II, a sequel to his 2002 debut album Time Invested, which turns 20 this year. He recently released lead single "Patience," which features LA underground rap vet (and Living Legends member) Eligh, and we're now premiering new single "Sleep Upside Down" featuring Open Mike Eagle. Factor Chandelier provides a hypnotic backdrop that brings together thunderous drums, triumphant horns, and more, and OME's dizzying delivery fits it perfectly.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song During Residency Show

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar performed the live debut of a brand new song during the latest series of shows in his Sammy Hagar and Friends Las Vegas residency series. The Red Rocker teased the song, "You Get What You Pay For", with footage of he and the members of The Circle running through the tune backstage, wiring on social media: "From the dressing room rehearsal to the stage last night. #newsong #yougetwhatyoupayfor ... I don't always play a Stratocaster (first time on stage in 25 years!), but when I do, I play my red one."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Caracara announce new album ‘New Preoccupations,’ share new song & video

Philly emo band Caracara made a long-awaited return with 2021's "Hyacinth," and now they've finally announced their first full-length album since their 2017 debut LP Summer Megalith, New Preoccupations. It includes "Hyacinth," along with ten other new songs including one featuring Circa Survive's Anthony Green. It was produced by Will Yip and it comes out on March 25 via his Memory Music label (pre-order), and it's said to be about singer/guitarist Will Lindsay's relationship to alcohol. Will says:
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Flying Lotus played a very special trio set at Carnegie Hall (pics)

Carnegie Hall's Afrofuturism festival is underway, and on Saturday (2/12), Flying Lotus played the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. FlyLo was joined by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on violin and Brandee Younger on harp for the electroacoustic set, and the show was an audiovisual experience with all kinds of images projected all over the gorgeous venue's walls. Pictures of the very special night (by Sachyn Mital) continue below...
MUSIC
Daily Targum

Sing your heart out with these iconic Valentine’s Day hits

One of my favorite times of the year is Valentine's Day. Just thinking about it is enough to get excited: flowers, the love and the romantic gestures. But one thing that really gets me excited is the fact that I get to blast love songs — without getting glares from the single people or getting yelled at to turn the music off.
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

Beach House share “Hurts to Love” from new LP ‘Once Twice Melody’ (it’s out this week)

Beach House's amazing new double album album One Twice Melody is finally out this Friday (order on vinyl or cassette), and you can hear most of it already as the band have been releasing it in monthly chapters, which are also the sides of the two-vinyl album. Ahead of Chapter 4, which has five songs, Beach House have shared a single track from it, "Hurts to Love."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Slang (Janet Weiss, Drew Grow, Thermals) announce debut LP – watch “Wilder” video

Slang, the Portland group that includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Quasi), Drew Grow (Modern Kin, Pastors’ Wives), Kathy Foster (The Thermals), and Anita Lee Elliot (Viva Voce), started in the mid-2010s, but between Janet getting in a car accident and the pandemic, they've been a little slow out of the gate. That's about to change, though, as Slang will release their debut album, Cockroach in a Ghost Town, on May 27 via Kill Rock Stars. (Preorder) The album also features appearances by Sam Coomes (Quasi), Stephen Malkmus, Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex, Wild Flag) and others.
ROCK MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Logic Drops New Song ‘Breath Control’ From Upcoming Album ‘Vinyl Days’

Logic announced last month that he’s working on a new album called Vinyl Days. The announcement came via an Instagram video he uploaded where he was seen working in his home studio. “This is JAY-Z‘s microphone,” he said at the beginning of the clip, as he takes a mic out of a zip case. “No I.D. gave it to me.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy