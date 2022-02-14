Camp Cope debut new song “Sing Your Heart Out” on CBS Saturday Morning

Slang, the Portland group that includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Quasi), Drew Grow (Modern Kin, Pastors’ Wives), Kathy Foster (The Thermals), and Anita Lee Elliot (Viva Voce), started in the mid-2010s, but between Janet getting in a car accident and the pandemic, they've been a little slow out of the gate. That's about to change, though, as Slang will release their debut album, Cockroach in a Ghost Town, on May 27 via Kill Rock Stars. (Preorder) The album also features appearances by Sam Coomes (Quasi), Stephen Malkmus, Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex, Wild Flag) and others.
