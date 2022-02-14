Camp Cope debut new song “Sing Your Heart Out” on CBS Saturday Morning

Squirrel Flower, aka Ella Williams, kicked off her 2022 tour (the first week was postponed because of Covid) on Wednesday night (2/9) at NYC's Mercury Lounge. She took the stage solo for a rendition of "I'll Go Now," from her 2015 album Early Winter Songs from Middle America, then invited her band to join her for the rest of the set. They played largely from her sophomore album, last year's Planet (i), including "I'll Go Running," "Flames and Flat Tires," "Roadkill," "Desert Wildflowers," and "Deluge in the South" (which she brought out Tomberlin for). The set was cut short by one song because of time constraints, but Ella did get to do her cover of Caroline Polacheck's "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings".

