Sanibel, FL

Sanibel Town Hall Workshop meeting February 15

 2 days ago
There will be a Town Hall Workshop hosted by the Sanibel City Council from 6 - 8 pm at the Sanibel Community House located at 2173 Periwinkle Way on February 15.

The purpose of the meeting is for Sanibel residents to offer input and ideas about locally controlled issues that play a part in the long-range planning for the City.

The Town Hall Workshop will be two hours and there will be three primary points of discussion :

  • Environment
  • Community
  • Business and City Infrastructure

For the residents who cannot attend in person, there will be a section open on the website where you can listen live.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

