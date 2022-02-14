As a Shoulder Season Approaches, It’s the Best Time of Year to Purchase Outdoor Gear

The 2022 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show felt the effects of the pandemic this year in terms of vendor attendance, but that doesn’t mean some of the latest and greatest gear didn’t make an appearance. In fact, some smaller and more niche brands were able to take center stage. After spending three days on the show floor, I noticed a trend: not only has gear gotten better, more durable, and higher quality, but also many new products are utilizing recycled materials, non-toxic chemicals and treatments, and other sustainable practices. I think there’s often been a myth that making a product “eco friendly” can diminish the quality of the gear. That may have been the case in the past, but it certainly isn’t now.

