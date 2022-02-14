ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As a Shoulder Season Approaches, It’s the Best Time of Year to Purchase Outdoor Gear

Believe it or not, the perfect time to shop for outdoor equipment is right now as weather patterns shift between winter and spring. That’s because outfitters such as REI are preparing you for warmer weather with early-bird sales...

Related
gearjunkie.com

Sales We Love: V-Day Outdoor Gear Deals

Whether you’re showing love to a significant other or treating yourself this Valentine’s Day, take advantage of outdoor deals from top brands. If adventures in the great outdoors are your love language, you’ve come to the right place. Some of our favorite brands are having their final sales of the winter season, so whether you’ve got a valentine in mind or not, now is a great time for savings on camping gear, men’s and women’s clothing, and more.
SHOPPING
gearjunkie.com

Up to 45% Off Chaco, Cotopaxi, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Chaco, Cotopaxi, Kammok, and more. Chaco Chillos Slide — Women’s & Men’s: $27-50 (Up to 46% Off) Chaco’s relaxed version of its classic strappy sandal is available for a great deal now. Chillos are slip-on sandals that feature Chaco’s corrective footbed for arch support. Wear them while traveling or as a comfy recovery slip-on.
SHOPPING
Mining Journal

Outdoors North: Dreaming of warmer seasons

“Where I come from, lotta front porch sittin’,” –Alan Jackson. There’s a small, gray planter box in my windowsill at my office that contains thick and lush, bright-green grass about 4 inches tall – made of plastic. It was a gift from a coworker that is intended to always remind me of spring.
LIFESTYLE
Logan Banner

Enjoy more time outdoors (even when it's cold)

The amount of time people spend outdoors has dramatically decreased, as the Environmental Protection Agency now reports the average American spends 87 percent of his or her time in a residence, school building or workplace. Being outside is linked to better moods, more physical activity and less exposure to contaminants...
LIFESTYLE
gearjunkie.com

60% Off Patagonia, Rumpl, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Outdoor Research, Fjallraven, Merrell, and more. Outdoor Research Ferrosi Pants — Women’s & Men’s: $56 (30% Off) Get these bestselling pants on sale now. With plenty of stretch and breathable fabric, Ferrosi pants are loved by climbers and hikers. Cinch the cuffs to make them into a jogger.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: Solo Stove Bundles Are on Sale for Grilling, Roasting or Just Relaxing

If you’re like me, you don’t own a Solo Stove but you’ve experienced their low-tech wizardry sometime during the last two years. It feels like the (just about) smokeless firepits have been the star of social distancing: I’ve sat next to them on the patio at various breweries and most recently a local art museum that built an ice bar and had a handful of these spread out in the vicinity to shelter over while drinking mulled wine-infused cocktails. I stayed warm and wasn’t breathing in bonfire smoke the whole time. It was a joy.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

Sustainable and Innovative Gear From Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2022

The 2022 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show felt the effects of the pandemic this year in terms of vendor attendance, but that doesn’t mean some of the latest and greatest gear didn’t make an appearance. In fact, some smaller and more niche brands were able to take center stage. After spending three days on the show floor, I noticed a trend: not only has gear gotten better, more durable, and higher quality, but also many new products are utilizing recycled materials, non-toxic chemicals and treatments, and other sustainable practices. I think there’s often been a myth that making a product “eco friendly” can diminish the quality of the gear. That may have been the case in the past, but it certainly isn’t now.
LIFESTYLE
petapixel.com

The Best Time of Day to Take Outdoor Portrait Photos

When is the best time of day to shoot portrait photos outdoors? Should we shoot only during the golden hours and avoid midday altogether, or is it better to use the brightest daylight hours to take our portraits with a few simple light modifiers? In this guide, we explore the best times of day for outdoor portraits.
PHOTOGRAPHY
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Snowmobiling at Its Best at Lake of the Woods

Lake of the Woods is known as the Walleye Capital of the World™, however, it is also home of some of the best snowmobiling in all of Minnesota!! There are staked and groomed snowmobile trails extending from Wheeler’s Point south to Baudette on the Rainy River, 42 miles north to the NW Angle and west to Warroad. -273 miles of land trails on the south end of Lake of the Woods alone.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
Caught in Southie

It’s that time of year – Pączki time!

Order Some for Fat Thursday (2/24) and Fat Tuesday (3/1) Treat yourself to some Pączki — Polish donuts — from DJ’s European Market in the Polish Triangle! Place your order here. You can choose from Raspberry, Plum Butter, Rose, and Lemon. You can also get them...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eyewitness News

BEST WINTER EVER: Snow biking is easy at Powder Ridge

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - At a mountain park in Middlefield, biking is really a four-season sport. Snow biking is one of the ways to get down the slopes at Powder Ridge. It may look like skis, and parts of it definitely are. What riders actually get on is a snow...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
KOCO

With spring approaching, it's time to start thinking about gardening

OKLAHOMA CITY — Meteorological spring is less than a month out, and there are things you can do this weekend to get your garden ready. In 40 days, it will be springtime. Now is a great time to start thinking about what you want to do with your garden for this year’s planting season. You don’t need a greenhouse to do it.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
elevationoutdoors.com

Treat Yourself to the Most Incredible Fly Fishing Lodge in Colorado All Year Long

For some time I struggled to sit down and put into words what my short stay at Taylor River Lodge last fall meant to me. Of the countless properties I have stayed at over the years, it seems that there was always something I would change: perhaps better customer service, clearer signage, higher quality f&b, amenities that aren’t run down, broken or dirty (especially since the pandemic)…you get the idea. But at Taylor River Lodge, I literally couldn’t think of anything they could do to improve. From cocktails in the billiards room to espresso in the dining lodge, the spa facilities, personalized service, carefully stocked refrigerators in the cabins, meticulously maintained grounds, bathhouse replete with saltwater pool, hot tub and steam room — they get it.
COLORADO STATE
Berkeley Voice

Best Mattress For Neck Shoulder Pain at Best

Best best Tips and References website . Search anything about best Ideas in this website. Best Mattress For Neck Shoulder Pain. This comes with a memory pillow which is a complete package for easing shoulder pain. Nolah original 10 inch best mattress for upper back and neck pain:. Remember, these...
goodshomedesign.com

Hot Tent Camping In Snow

Hot tent camping in winter during snow fall. camping in snow storm with lightweight hot tent and wood stove in the forest on this winter camping adventure. Learn more in the video below…
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Magellan Outdoors Technical Windbreaker

Magellan Outdoors Pro Men’s Technical Windbreaker. Constructed with polyester and spandex blend fabric, this jacket is made for lightweight comfort. While the Durable Water Repellant (DWR) finish keeps moisture on the outside, UPF 50 protectant guards you during sunny times. Four pockets (two chest, two hand warmer) offer plenty of space for spare terminal tackle, sunglasses, cellphone, snacks, etc. The ventilated panels keep you cool with a breathable design. When raindrops fall, the attached hood with toggles provides adjustable coverage.
LIFESTYLE
shop-eat-surf.com

Introducing Flated: Inflatable Automotive, Outdoor, and Pet Gear

As participation in road trips, staycations, car camping, overlanding, and outdoor adventure continue on a rapid rise, an entirely new company, brand and product is set to revolutionize on and off-road adventures. Today marks the launch of FLATED, a brand intent on bringing solutions for simple transport, featuring lightweight, heavy-duty and highly portable truck toppers, cargo boxes, truck bed platforms and pet carriers that quickly inflate for use and deflate for easy carry and storage.
CARS
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Workout Gear to Stay Positive

Welcome to the extended version of my weekly newsletter, House Call (and if you haven’t subscribed, what are you waiting for?). This is where I spend some time pondering a theme, answering a question, and helping you shop smarter—or at least find some new inspiration. Reach out if you ever need recommendations. I’m happy to search the Internet for the most specific furnishings, decor, and knickknacks.
WORKOUTS
Elko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Sage grouse do fine in winter

Winter can be a good time for sage-grouse. These highly adapted birds can actually gain weight over winter so that spring finds them in better shape than at winter’s beginning. This is advantageous since spring is a time of stress during the breeding season. To have a good winter,...
ANIMALS
