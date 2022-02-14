Investigation underway after detainee dies at Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center was found dead on Sunday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 13, a staff member at the detention center was serving breakfast when they discovered 36-year-old Kyle Shaw unresponsive in his cell.

Detention officers immediately began life-saving efforts while others called 911.

EMSA paramedics arrived on the scene and continued CPR, but Shaw was pronounced dead around 5:34 a.m.

Authorities say they are currently investigating Shaw’s death.

Officials say the night before his death, Shaw and his cell mate asked to help with the breakfast distribution. Shaw’s cell mate reported that when he got up to help with breakfast, Shaw was awake but said he wasn’t feeling well.

However, the detainee did not inform staff.

Five minutes later, the officer went into Shaw’s cell and found him lying on the ground.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death.

