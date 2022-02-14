ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Investigation underway after detainee dies at Oklahoma County Detention Center

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center was found dead on Sunday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 13, a staff member at the detention center was serving breakfast when they discovered 36-year-old Kyle Shaw unresponsive in his cell.

Detention officers immediately began life-saving efforts while others called 911.

EMSA paramedics arrived on the scene and continued CPR, but Shaw was pronounced dead around 5:34 a.m.

Authorities say they are currently investigating Shaw’s death.

Officials say the night before his death, Shaw and his cell mate asked to help with the breakfast distribution. Shaw’s cell mate reported that when he got up to help with breakfast, Shaw was awake but said he wasn’t feeling well.

However, the detainee did not inform staff.

Five minutes later, the officer went into Shaw’s cell and found him lying on the ground.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death.

Comments

the cole family
2d ago

My Brother is in there and everytime I hear about another death I always pray that it's not him. Lord have mercy on this man's soul

4
4
cornpop&thebadboys
2d ago

Jail and prison can be very dangerous, Young men need a purpose, not all men are made for the office ,just like not all men are made to work construction or to fight wars .. who do your children watch on TV or on social media? that's who they look up to .....

3
3
Barbara Richardson
2d ago

this is sad. I wake up every day praying not to get this call. The prison system is by far the worst. People fearing for there life, getting beat up and robed by inmates there food taken from them and officers do nothing. Mable basset officers allow it if not help it. I'm sorry to the family for your loss. Iv reached out for help to several news stations do DOC to every one i can and no one cares.

2
2
 

