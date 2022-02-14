This CEO works with employers around the globe. Here's what he's seeing on the hiring front.

The last few years have been challenging for professionals around the world. Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, working norms have changed forever. This made organizations and employees across the board face unforeseen circumstances, affecting their professional choices significantly. This also led to what is being called the Great Resignation.
Tech companies in the US added 24,300 workers in January, marking the 14th consecutive month of job growth in a hot IT hiring market. According to job market statistics by CompTIA, IT occupations throughout the economy increased by 178,000 last month, with tech-related hiring contributing to the national growth of 467,000 jobs. Unemployment rates within tech occupations dropped to 1.7%, down from 2% in December 2021.
Human resource executives should expect to have a busy 2022 when it comes to hiring new talent, according to a new survey. The State of U.S. Hiring Survey from talent and consulting firm Robert Half polled 2,300 senior managers and found that 65% anticipate adding new, permanent positions in the first half of this year, up 14 percentage points from six months ago; another 33% expect to fill vacant positions.
Q. My board is talking about replacing me as CEO. They asked me to be a part of the interview process. How to do I handle this?. I understand this is hard. VCs used to routinely bring in more experienced CEOs to replace founder CEOs, but the good news is that this has changed in recent years. We’ve all found that it’s not necessarily experience that makes someone the best leader. There were times that I hired accomplished people who had done the job before, and it didn’t work out well.
The persistence of the mind-boggling phenomenon of a labor shortage, and the accompanying shift in power from employers to workers was documented on Tuesday by the JOLTS data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Tim Schuster founded a church in 2012 with the goal of reimagining the experience so it revolved more around people and relationships. A decade later, the church no longer exists, but the concept of bringing community together lives on with Schuster’s startup Popup Think Tank.
Valley engineering firms adjusted quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many are back in the office and searching hard for top talent across the country to keep up with the demand for their services. And see our latest 2022 list of the region's largest engineering firms.
Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first upended corporate America, shuttering businesses and prompting mass layoffs and hiring freezes, executives seem to be compensating themselves handsomely for surviving the ordeal.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. While many digital companies have been accused of being culturally insensitive, Ayman Kaddoura has made a name for himself as a leader in the industry by creating cross-culturally relevant and accessible content. His company, The Bridge Technology, serves clients around the globe.
There's never been a better time to find a remote job than now. The share of remote openings increased by 12% in 2021 over 2020 according to FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers with a database of roughly 57,000 companies. The bulk of remote jobs are generally customer service or...
Job hunters have the upper hand in the current competitive job market, and Kevin O'Leary says they should make sure to take advantage. With employees quitting their jobs at record rates and employers competing to hold onto top talent, the "Money Court" judge and O'Shares ETFs chairman tells CNBC Make It that now is a great time to be looking for a job.
With companies and law firms restructuring, downsizing, and transitioning during times of growth and change, leaving a firm or a company when you’re an executive leader (i.e., partner or general counsel) can bring forth many unique challenges and uncertainties. Imagine spending a decade or two building up your legal...
Employees gave their company mixed grades when it comes to their handling of the Covid-19 crisis — and few trust their bosses to handle pandemic-related challenges — according to a new survey. Only about 29% of U.S. workers say their organization has trusted leaders and managers to navigate...
NewsUSA -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic swelled, the ranks of work-from-home employees, freelancing was on the rise as workers across a range of fields sought more flexibility and control over their work lives, enabled by the latest advances in technology. In 2020, there were 59 million people doing freelance work in the United States. This is an increase from 2014, when there were about 53 million people freelancing according to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data.
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
