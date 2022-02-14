This CEO works with employers around the globe. Here's what he's seeing on the hiring front.

Q. My board is talking about replacing me as CEO. They asked me to be a part of the interview process. How to do I handle this?. I understand this is hard. VCs used to routinely bring in more experienced CEOs to replace founder CEOs, but the good news is that this has changed in recent years. We’ve all found that it’s not necessarily experience that makes someone the best leader. There were times that I hired accomplished people who had done the job before, and it didn’t work out well.

