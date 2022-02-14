ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Nvidia Investors Should Expect This Week

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report a strong quarter during its earnings call on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after the market closes. Today's video focuses on recent market news that is creating huge spikes in volatility, on earnings expectations, and on how some of Nvidia's competitors have performed. Here are some highlights from the video.

  • During its previous earnings call, Nvidia guided for revenue of $7.4 billion, plus or minus 2%, representing roughly 50% year-over-year growth. Management believes Nvidia will continue to experience strong growth in its gaming and data center segments.
  • On Feb. 1, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported earnings and crushed expectations. Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, stated the substantial growth was driven by the strong adoption of its data center hardware. The robust spending by data center providers bodes well for Nvidia, as the data center segment represented over 40% of Nvidia's total revenue last quarter.
  • The market is currently experiencing numerous events causing spikes in volatility, such as global tensions, the semiconductor shortage, inflation, and interest rates. The only thing certain in the market is that uncertainty always arises. As investors, we should focus on long-term investment instead of short-term movements.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the pre-market prices of Feb. 14, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2022.


10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022


Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
