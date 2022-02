Some things are easy to have shipped to you. Just look at Amazon, they have built an entire empire based on having things shipped right to our door steps. When it comes to wine and other spirits, it can get a little more challenging to have those shipped to our homes in Maine. According to a report from WGME, only about 5.5% of companies in the wine & spirit business outside of Maine can ship directly to homes here.

