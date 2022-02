The OOIDA tour trailer stops in West Memphis, Ark., near the I-40 bridge that was closed last year because a huge crack was found in one of its main beams. Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled to be at the West Memphis Petro on Feb. 18-19. The truck stop is between two interstate highways. From I-40, it is at Exit 280, and from I-55 it is Exit 4.

WEST MEMPHIS, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO