Forum, Feb. 13: Kenyon resorts to name-calling

A few corrections are in order on the story “Biden mobile home plans spark fierce debate,” Jan. 23, which featured our local, Wilder-based company, VerMod. The writer quotes a mobile home manufacturer’s article, which states that mobile homes and modular homes “don’t appear that different from one another.” Not true. The homes VerMod builds can be customized to look like just about any other home. They can be multilevel, can have standard pitched roofs and can have any kind of siding. I know because I live in one, and it doesn’t look like a mobile home at all. Also, VerMod homes are happily sitting in several mobile home parks with the assistance of state subsidized financing, understanding banks (thanks, Mascoma!), the company and mobile home park owners.
Comments / 0