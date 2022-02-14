ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Forum, Feb. 13: Kenyon resorts to name-calling

Valley News
 2 days ago

Jim Kenyon’s recent commentary on Northern Stage is a new low as he crosses a line into a mean-spirited and personal attack on Northern Stage and our managing director, Irene Green. I am deeply honored to work with Irene and share responsibility for every decision made at Northern...

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

Forum, Feb. 2: Dartmouth should reconsider

Dartmouth College held a webinar-based meeting for the community on Jan. 20 to discuss its plans to build an undergraduate housing complex on Garipay Field. The community pushback has focused on the uncontemplated development east of Route 10 and the concurrent loss of a valued open space. To these concerns, I would add my own. Speaking as a former student, a parent and a grandparent, the idea that you can isolate several hundred young adults aged 17-22 with no expectation of attendant behavioral problems is magical thinking.
HANOVER, NH
Valley News

Forum, Feb. 14: Support Society at Town Meeting

Vermont Town Meeting Day is coming up soon, and I would like to point out that the Springfield Art and Historical Society’s funding request for $9,500 (Article #26) will be on the Springfield, Vt., ballot again this year. This funding request covers almost 50% of the operating cost of the Society. Annually we sell calendars, have a yard sale and sell some items in-house; memberships and donations help make up the remainder. It is important that town residents understand that this is a totally volunteer organization. There is no paid staff, just dedicated local citizens who want to preserve Springfield’s unique history. Thank you for supporting the Society in the past, and I ask you to please continue that support this year. I also invite you to visit our facility and museum at 65-VT 106 in North Springfield, Vt., next to Cota and Cota. We are open Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Valley News

Forum, Feb. 4: A ‘compact’ college

What does it tell us that Dartmouth has existed since 1769 and over those 253 years has maintained a relatively compact physical footprint? Could it be that in the past they acted with respect for the land, the town’s people and posterity? Could it be that they formerly used a decision-making process that was measured and deliberate?
COLLEGES
Valley News

Forum, Feb. 6: Where is our concern for women?

The AP article about Amy Fitzgerald’s murderer being released from prison (“Man who killed wife may be freed,” Jan. 24) has me wondering about the safety of women and its seeming lack of importance in the legal system in Vermont. Amy Fitzgerald’s murderer, a man bonded to...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Valley News

Her own brand of justice: Upper Valley native Sarah George presses progressive reforms as prosecutor

Sarah George’s LinkedIn page prominently features a clenched Black fist superimposed over a rainbow banner, and a photo of a smiling and confident-looking George with her hand placed firmly on hip. Her biography notes that she serves as Chittenden County State’s Attorney, appointed to the position by Gov. Phil Scott in January 2017 and officially elected in November 2018.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Valley News

Forum, Feb. 12: Consider a trans teen’s perspective

When I first heard about the lawsuit against Hanover High, I was shocked. I had heard of things like this happening in other states and towns, but I never thought Hanover to be a place of such bigotry. Under Hanover’s current policy, students can remain “in the closet” at home...
HANOVER, NH
Valley News

Forum, Feb. 16: Protect snowy Vermont winters

“It was really, really sad to cancel this event.” (“The Occom Pond Party is over,” Feb. 9) As sad as many of us are that “Hanover’s Occom Pond Party is over for good,” feeling sad is a luxury we cannot afford. The death knell of this fun, family-friendly event is a wake-up alarm to Upper Valley residents that 40-50 degree days in February are no longer unusual, and cold, snowy activities aren’t something we can take for granted. See also “Winter warmed over,” Feb. 12.
VERMONT STATE
Valley News

Forum, Feb. 5: Home builder is a positive force

A few corrections are in order on the story “Biden mobile home plans spark fierce debate,” Jan. 23, which featured our local, Wilder-based company, VerMod. The writer quotes a mobile home manufacturer’s article, which states that mobile homes and modular homes “don’t appear that different from one another.” Not true. The homes VerMod builds can be customized to look like just about any other home. They can be multilevel, can have standard pitched roofs and can have any kind of siding. I know because I live in one, and it doesn’t look like a mobile home at all. Also, VerMod homes are happily sitting in several mobile home parks with the assistance of state subsidized financing, understanding banks (thanks, Mascoma!), the company and mobile home park owners.
SUNAPEE, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
nmu.edu

Critical Race Theory Forum Feb. 17

The influence of critical race theory (CRT) on how history is studied and taught in educational systems has become a hot-button political issue. The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at Northern Michigan University will host a forum featuring four faculty members who will address what CRT is, why there has been so much backlash against it, and other issues related to the topic.
MARQUETTE, MI
Valley News

‘A couple of bad eggs’: Candidate for lieutenant governor of Vermont was present for Jan. 6 — and doesn’t regret it

When Gregory Thayer boarded a bus headed south from Vermont to Washington, D.C., on the night of Jan. 5, 2021, he had the goal of “being a part of history,” he later said. Thayer, now a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Vermont, arrived in the nation’s capital early the following morning, hours before Congress was scheduled to certify the 2020 election results.
VERMONT STATE
Register Citizen

Litchfield Women’s Forum to present lectures Feb. 3, Feb. 10

LITCHFIELD — The Women’s Forum of Litchfield President Bibby Veerman has announced that the Forum will be presenting their next two programs through Virtual Programming in collaboration with the Litchfield Historical Society. On Feb. 3 at 2:30 p.m. experienced wildlife rehabilitator and master wildlife conservationist Ginny Apple will...
LITCHFIELD, CT
maryvilleforum.com

Forum Flashbacks: Feb. 3-9

Many Maryville officials turned out Friday for opening ceremonies welcoming the city’s newest corporate citizen, Maryville Carbon Solutions. The first manufacturing facility opened by Boulder, Colorado-based startup Bolder Industries, Maryville Carbon, is housed in the former Carbolytic Materials Company plant, which closed in 2012 after a troubled three-year run that included an oil spill, two fires, and eventual bankruptcy.
MARYVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Northern Stage
newspressnow.com

It's your call for Feb. 15

This is on the labor in St. Joseph. I see on the news where they’ll bring people from out of town to fill these positions. I wish this town would realize it’s not the people, it’s the jobs. These companies out there want you to live strictly for them. They need to start treating employees with dignity and respect.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kwso.org

Agency District Candidate Forum Feb. 17th

The Agency District for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has a Tribal Council Candidate Forum set for Thursday February 17th at 5pm. It will be a Zoom meeting and each candidate has been invited to participate. Candidates will be allotted 5 minutes each to make personal presentations. Following those introductions, Agency District voters will be able to ask questions. Those who would like to watch and/or participate are welcome to attend the virtual forum – use this link to join on Thursday.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
International Relations
uky.edu

Register for Sister Circle Forum by Feb. 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Center for Graduate and Professional Diversity Initiatives (CGPDI) and the Martin Luther King Center will host the 6th annual Sister Circle Forum Feb. 24 and 25. The last day to register for the forum is by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
LEXINGTON, KY
chelseaupdate.com

Feb. 12: Chelsea Community Forum Zoom Meeting

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Vince Elie for the information in this story.) Chelsea Community Forum will meet on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Below is the information for anyone to participate. Vincent Elie’s Chelsea Community Forum’s February Zoom Meeting. Time: Feb 12, 2022 09:00...
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy