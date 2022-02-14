Forum, Feb. 13: Kenyon resorts to name-calling

Vermont Town Meeting Day is coming up soon, and I would like to point out that the Springfield Art and Historical Society’s funding request for $9,500 (Article #26) will be on the Springfield, Vt., ballot again this year. This funding request covers almost 50% of the operating cost of the Society. Annually we sell calendars, have a yard sale and sell some items in-house; memberships and donations help make up the remainder. It is important that town residents understand that this is a totally volunteer organization. There is no paid staff, just dedicated local citizens who want to preserve Springfield’s unique history. Thank you for supporting the Society in the past, and I ask you to please continue that support this year. I also invite you to visit our facility and museum at 65-VT 106 in North Springfield, Vt., next to Cota and Cota. We are open Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO