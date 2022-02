THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Nathan Richard, a firefighter in Louisiana who is literally taking steps to help those fighting cancer. Richard has been with the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years and once again, he is going to participate in the 31st Annual LLS Firefighter Stair Climb on March 13. The Louisiana firefighter […]

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO