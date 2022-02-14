ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total War: Warhammer 3 – How to Earn Meat

By Maxim Klose-Ivanov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOgres in Total War: Warhammer 3 love their food and part of their life’s purpose is to try all the different types of meat out there. This extreme love of protein and sinewy food translates to their army logistics mechanic, which is meat supply. All Ogre armies have their own individual...

