Total War: Warhammer 3 – How to Earn Meat

Creative Assembly have shared a new Total War: Warhammer III corruption mechanics trailer, detailing how the game’s Corruption mechanics will work. Each of the four Chaos gods, as well as Chaos Undivided, Vampires, and Skaven, all produce Corruption across the world map as they claim territory, move armies, and upgrade their strongholds. Each type of Corruption inflicts penalties on rivals and grants boons to your own units as they move through corrupted territory. Corruption has various thresholds that go up to 100, gradually increasing the potency of that Corruption’s effects. As territory becomes more heavily corrupted, it will begin to physically twist and deform based on the dominate Corruption type.
Comments / 0