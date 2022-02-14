Total War: Warhammer 3 – How to Earn Meat

The King Of Fighters XV is the latest entry in one of the longest running fighting game franchises ever made, and given that the game is available on more platforms than ever before, there’s going to be a wealth of new players coming in to see what all the fuss is about. If you’re a completely new player making your first foray into the world of KOF, and you’ve never really experienced fighting games before, here are all the King Of Fighters XV beginner’s tips you need to know to make the best start you possibly can.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO