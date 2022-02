BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A new report co-authored by a University of Colorado professor enumerates the likelihood an American youth will die before reaching the age of 25. The numbers are not encouraging, at least when the United States is compared to other peer countries. Among the findings: U.S. youth ages 15 to 24 are twice as likely to die than youth in Germany or France the U.S.’s infant mortality rate is three times higher than other developed nations 40% of deaths among U.S. youth ages 15 to 19 are suicide or homicide 34% of deaths among ages 15 to 19 are due to unintentional injuries––including...

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO