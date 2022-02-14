ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Woman charged in child abuse case in McDowell Co.

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMUB1_0eE1rjI100

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 25-year-old Marion woman was charged in a child abuse case in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Bryanna Storm Hare was charged with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

The sheriff’s office said on Jan. 29, deputies received a report indicating a toddler in the custody of Hare had been physically abused. Later that day and after detectives discovered numerous injuries on the child and Hare was taken into custody and charged.

She was given a $100,000 secured bond, deputies said. McDowell County DSS and Lily’s Place assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
Marion, NC
Crime & Safety
Mcdowell County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Abuse Case#Mcdowell Co#Mcdowell County Dss#Lily S Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Anderson cold case murder reopened

The body of Paula Pressley Thomason was found in a remote area on Old Belton Highway on May, 8 1997. She was reported missing on March 19 earlier that year. Detectives are asking the public for help solving the case.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy