L.A. singer and rapper Kyle Banks Drops Uncommon EP: Relatively speaking, Los Angeles R&B/hip-hop artist Kyle Banks hasn’t been in the music game for very long, having got going around 2017-2018. But boy, has he made the most of that short period. His Green Light EP dropped in 2020 and saw him make a ton of friends, as the plaudits rolled in. That’s about to be followed by the new Uncommon EP. Most likely, he’s just going to keep rising.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO