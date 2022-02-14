ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brant Bjork & the Bros.’ Somera Sól to Be Reissued

By Dave #1
theobelisk.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHas it been a full 24 hours since the last bit of news around here about Heavy Psych Sounds went up? Maybe not every record that’s being re-pressed, even with new artwork, is worth posting about — if it were, I wouldn’t have time to post about anything else — but...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

METALLICA Seeking Fan Input For Load & Reload Box Set Reissues

Metallica has been working through their discography and reissuing each album with tons of bonus content. According to an email sent out to their fan club and obtained by Blabbermouth, the band has begun seeking material for the Load and Reload reissues. The band asked fans for "anything and everything you might have from August 1995 through September 1998" for the upcoming box set editions of the records.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Questionnaire: Willy Rivera of Spiral Grave

The Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty. Based...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Circle Jerks detail 'Wild in the Streets' reissue, release video

Circle Jerks have detailed their re-issue of Wild in the Streets . The new version was remastered from the original master tapes by Pete Lyman. It also includes three bonus tracks recorded live in San Francisco, CA in 1982 and includes a 20 page booklet by Chris Morris. The band also released a music video to coincide with the re-release. The album is out February 18. You can see the new video and track list below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Amorphis,

The long-term triumph of Amorphis rests in their ability to be immediately recognizable and always just a little different. Since 1990, the Finnish outfit has defined a style of progressive metal and rock born out of and not entirely separate from its deathly beginnings, yet sweeping in melody, open to grandiose arrangements even as it crunches out its heaviest riffs and lowest growls.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brant Bjork
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Firebreather, Dwell in the Fog

How much volume do you need? How much you got? Many records are made to sound their best when played loud — many more claim to be — but I’ve yet to find the maximum tolerance for Dwell in the Fog, which is the third full-length from Gothenburg, Sweden’s Firebreather and second for RidingEasy Records behind 2020’s Under a Blood Moon (review here) and their 2017 self-titled debut (review here), the latter of which was on Suicide Records. As loud as you want to go, the six-song collection seems ready to meet you there, with an increasing sonic fullness that readily pushes over into outright crush. At some point, in all that fog, the three-piece of guitarist/vocalist Mattias Nööjd, newcomer bassist Nicklas Hellqvist and drummer Axel Wittbeck would appear to have found concrete to add to their tonality and the impact of their groove, and as a result, tracks like opener/lead single “Kiss of Your Blade” and the side A capper “Weather the Storm” land with an all the more forceful and purposeful thud. This is all a long way of telling you that Dwell in the Fog is very, very heavy, that it knows this about itself and that said heft is integral to the mission of the band on the whole.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

RUSH Announces Moving Pictures Reissue With Unreleased 1981 Live Album

Rush will release a deluxe version of their 1981 classic album Moving Pictures on April 15. The reissue features the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album alongside a brand new, never-before-released Toronto concert from Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, on March 25, 1981. The concert has been dubbed Live In YYZ 1981 for the release and runs as follows.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Lark’s Tongue, “The Novelty Wears Thin” video premiere

[Click play above to see the premiere of Stefaan Temmerman’s video for Lark’s Tongue’s ‘The Novelty Wears Thin’. Album preorders are available from Consouling Sounds.]. Illinois heavy post-rockers Lark’s Tongue release their new album, Eleusis, on Feb. 18 through Belgium’s Consouling Sounds. It has been...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

In This House of Mourning Announce Debut Album ; Premiere “The Path Worn Down”

There’s so much death-doom out there right now, it can be hard to remember how completely oppressive the sound can be when intentionally pushed in that direction. On that happy note, big welcome to In This House of Mourning — also stylized all-lowercase: in this house of mourning — who will mark their first release with the three-song offering Penance on Feb. 28. I’m not sure if you’d call it an EP or an LP, but I’m more certain that it doesn’t matter nearly as much as the grueling affect of opening cut “The Path Worn Down,” which you can hear premiering below.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#The Bros#Tres Dias Lrb#Pr#Lion Wings
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Questionnaire: Dave Cotton of Sevens Nines & Tens

The Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty. Based...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Yawn, ‘Lachrymator II’ premiere

Norwegian instrumentalist genre-melters Yawn make their full-length debut this Friday, Feb. 18, with Materialism on Mindsweeper Records. The album runs 37 minutes — given the subject matter, one assumes it could’ve been longer — and brims with purpose in a blend of elements from djenting post-metal and spazzjazz finger-tap guitar to industrialist pounding to wide open psychedelic spaciousness and back again. Comprised of 16 tracks that make up four individual songs, each broken down into smaller subheadings — opener “Cement III” has three, “Chaos I” has five, “Lachrymator II” (premiering above) has four and “Tokamak IV” has four — that make up the entirety of the thing, the album begins with a piece called “Cement III – Gobsmack,” and the Oslo-based five-piece aren’t kidding. What ensues is an oddly-timed pounding that’s incessant even as it fades out and in the span of the record’s first two and a half minutes what was such an utterly dominant sound is swallowed by a soothing wash of melodic drone, peppered with far-back keys and volume swell at the beginning of “Cement III – Fallout.” Figuratively and literally, it goes on from there.
ROCK MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Billy Joel Colored Vinyl Reissues Coming Friday

In celebration of his 50th anniversary as a recording artist, Billy Joel is offering new color editions of his albums exclusively at Walmart, starting February 18th. Six of Billy's legendary sets are being reissued — Piano Man (tan swirl), The Stranger (Grey Swirl), 52nd Street (Blue Swirl), Glass Houses (Sky Blue), An Innocent Man (Custard), and Storm Front (Red). Each album is packaged with its own exclusive 12-by-12 photo insert.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Sum of R to Release March 25; New Video Posted

Dramatic. Atmospheric. Kinda fucked-sounding. One would expect new Sum of R to meet these criteria, and the band’s third single from the impending Lahbryce full-length on Consouling Sounds does so with aplomb. This is the first Sum of R outing to feature Marko Neuman, a party plenty familiar to Sum of R‘s Reto Mäder and Jukka Rämänen since he and Rämänen both run in the Waste of Space Orchestra-collective sphere.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theobelisk.net

Wild Rocket Releasing Formless Abyss March 4; Title-Track Posted

Dublin, Ireland, heavy psych/space rock warriors Wild Rocket have announced a March 4 release for Formless Abyss. Their third-full-length behind 2014’s Geomagnetic Hallucinations and 2017’s Disassociation Mechanics (review here), the three-song LP will be the nebulous band’s label debut through Riot Season Records, whose endorsement should tell you something about the quality of their work. If your interest is piqued by that alone, certainly the 10-minute opening title-track that’s streaming (nice) will raise an eyebrow as well, and if your eyebrow’s raised, you’re already three-quarters of the way to rock and rolling. I think the last step has something to do with quitting your dayjob.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Sula Bassana Leaves Electric Moon; New Solo LP Coming

Two separate updates here, one from Electric Moon and one from Sula Bassana, aka Dave Schmidt, himself. The first is the rather surprising news that Schmidt has left Electric Moon, which he’s been part of for more than a decade as a founding member, and the second — markedly less surprising, but welcome — is word of a new solo album by Schmidt under the Sula Bassana banner. Cool beans on that, but if you’d asked, I would’ve listed him as essential personnel along with “Komet Lulu” Neudeck as a founder of Electric Moon. One assumes that the band will continue under her guidance as spearhead all the more for being the lone remaining founder who’s been there the whole time.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Steve Jollife to release new album and reissue solo albums in new deal

Former Tangerine Dream and Steamhammer member Steve Jolliffe is to have his solo work recorded since he left Tangerine Dream in 1979, reissued in a new deal with RSK Entertainment. The release of a body of work which spans some 39 albums will roll out over the next three years...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Iron Maiden’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Some bands thought recording B-sides for singles in the ‘70s and ‘80s was just extra work to grumble about. But Iron Maiden always seemed to relish the opportunity to pay tribute to their heroes or find a home for material that didn't fit on an album. They celebrated...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Mdou Moctar demonstrates why he’s one of today’s most exhilarating guitarists in new Fender Sessions set

Fender has dropped the latest edition of its Fender Sessions series, for which it’s teamed up with none other than electric guitar wizard Mdou Moctar. Moctar has become something of a household name in recent times. Last year, the Tuareg guitarist dropped his show-stopping album, Afrique Victime, and has since gone on to floor audiences with a series of mind-boggling live performances.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Josiah Reissuing Self-Titled, Into the OutsideNo TimeProcession; Preorder Available

They say the quiet part quiet here, but amid all the tracklistings and preorder links and revamped cover art for the self-titled (I like the color scheme), Heavy Psych Sounds also announces that it’ll be working with Josiah on booking, which is as clear an indicator as I’ve seen that the UK trio are looking to do more than just re-release records. Their Out of the First Rays debut EP was put out by Heavy Psych Sounds last year, and now their four full-length offerings — the 2002 self-titled, 2004’s Into the Outside, 2007’s No Time and the 2009 collection, Procession (review here) — will follow suit. Preorders are up now ahead of April 22 and 29 release dates.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy