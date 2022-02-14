Brant Bjork & the Bros.’ Somera Sól to Be Reissued

How much volume do you need? How much you got? Many records are made to sound their best when played loud — many more claim to be — but I’ve yet to find the maximum tolerance for Dwell in the Fog, which is the third full-length from Gothenburg, Sweden’s Firebreather and second for RidingEasy Records behind 2020’s Under a Blood Moon (review here) and their 2017 self-titled debut (review here), the latter of which was on Suicide Records. As loud as you want to go, the six-song collection seems ready to meet you there, with an increasing sonic fullness that readily pushes over into outright crush. At some point, in all that fog, the three-piece of guitarist/vocalist Mattias Nööjd, newcomer bassist Nicklas Hellqvist and drummer Axel Wittbeck would appear to have found concrete to add to their tonality and the impact of their groove, and as a result, tracks like opener/lead single “Kiss of Your Blade” and the side A capper “Weather the Storm” land with an all the more forceful and purposeful thud. This is all a long way of telling you that Dwell in the Fog is very, very heavy, that it knows this about itself and that said heft is integral to the mission of the band on the whole.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO