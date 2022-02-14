ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPD: Shooter said victim fired a gun first

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a man who was shot during a disturbance Thursday night may have been the first person to fire a weapon during the incident.

Police started getting reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of W. MacArthur just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. While officers headed there, they heard that a shooting victim showed up at the QuikTrip at Meridian and MacArthur, about three-quarters of a mile from where the shots were heard.

The gunshot victim at the QuikTrip was a 49-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Two found dead in south Wichita home

Through the investigation, police learned that the 49-year-old had been in a disturbance with a 27-year-old worker at The Mercantile, 1332 W. MacArthur.

According to police, the worker said that the 49-year-old entered the business and began firing a gun, so the worker returned fire. Police say the 49-year-old was outside the business when he was hit. He then went to the QuikTrip. The 27-year-old man was not injured.

Police are still investigating and have not arrested anyone.

