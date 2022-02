Move over The Tinder Swindler — Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is poised to be America's next true crime obsession. The Netflix four-part documentary series takes viewers inside one of New York's strangest scandals: the downfall of "Queen of Vegan Cuisine" Sarma Melngailis, who went from a celebrated restaurateur to a fugitive when she went on the run with husband Anthony Strangis after swiping nearly $2 million from investors and employees.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO