ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Prince Harry reunites with cousin Princess Eugenie at Super Bowl LVI

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0iDD_0eE1llYX00

It was a royal reunion at Super Bowl LVI Sunday.

Prince Harry was spotted at the championship game with his cousin Princess Eugenie, People magazine reported.

The game was apparently Harry’s first Super Bowl.

Eugenie, who lives in Windsor, England, flew across the pond to see the game with her cousin.

Harry moved to California in 2020 after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties.

Harry and Eugenie, who are first cousins, have been close over the years, People magazine reported.

Eugine and Markle knew each other before Harry started dating his now-wife, they revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” Markle said, according to People magazine. “We’re friends with them as a couple.”

Neither Markle nor Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank attended the game, Huffington Post reported.

Eugenie and Brooksbank are parents to a son, 1-year-old August, Us Weekly reported.

Harry and Meghan are parents of two children — 8-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie.

Super Bowl LVI: Rams’ Van Jefferson leaves SoFi Stadium after win to welcome new son

Super Bowl LVI: Ad spots divide viewers, but ‘Sopranos’ tribute, Doritos delight fans

Eminem: NFL officials say they knew rapper would take a knee during halftime show

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

Super Bowl LVI: Halftime hip-hop performers rap to stronger beat

Photos: Scenes from Super Bowl LVI

Photos: Super Bowl LVI celebrity sightings

Super Bowl LVI: Temperature at kickoff falls short of record high

Super Bowl LVI: Halftime show shines with hip-hop stars

Super Bowl LVI: Halftime show hits nostalgia sweet spot with viewers

Photos: Super Bowl LVI halftime show

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Froze Out Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Following Judge’s Decision On Prince Andrew’s Lawsuit

Meghan Markle allegedly cut ties with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie following the recent progress on Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse lawsuit. In its Feb. 7 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Markle disassociated herself from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid fears that she could be dragged into Prince Andrew’s case.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry Revealed Why Meghan Markle & Their Kids Haven't Joined Him on His Trips Back to the UK

The number of trips Prince Harry has taken back to the United Kingdom have been fairly staggered and relatively limited. The Duke of Sussex has attended a few meaningful events with his family, including the statue unveiling dedicated to his mother, Princess Diana, and the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip. Each journey Harry’s taken back to the U.K. has been done solo, leaving his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, back in California — and now we know why. Prince Harry has petitioned the British government for the ability to hire his...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! New Heartbreaking Details About Prince Harry's Split From The Royal Family Just Leaked

Despite initially being excited about his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell audio venture, Prince Harry has reportedly been left “heartbroken” after the business decision appeared to put an even bigger strain on his relationship with the royal family. According to Royally Obsessed podcast host Rachel Bowie, broadcaster Tom Bradby, who is reportedly a friend of Prince Harry’s, mentioned how unhappy the dad-of-two was following the release of the first episode of the podcast he and Meghan recorded back in December 2020. And now we know why! And perhaps this has something to do with the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only recorded one episode since their venture began!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#British Royal Family#Nfluk#People#Huffington Post#Us Weekly#Doritos#Bengals
Cosmopolitan

Prince Charles has reportedly offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an 'olive branch'

Prince Charles is reportedly "hoping to remedy" his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and has invited the pair to stay with him at his home when they next return to the UK. The move has been branded an "olive branch" by royal experts, and seems to be a step in the right direction as the Royal Family begin to mend their strained relationship with the Sussexes.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife Experiences Start Of Her Downfall? Duchess Defeats Kate Middleton And Princess Beatrice For New Title

Meghan Markle is reportedly less popular now compared to before. There is no denying that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are among the most influential members of the royal family. The duo is not only known for being the wives of Prince Harry and Prince William as they also shine in their respective crafts.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Eugenie Reached Out To Kate Middleton For Parenting Advice After Feeling Isolated Due To Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie allegedly asked Kate Middleton for advice on how she can deal with her lonely and isolated life as a new mom to her son, August. In its Jan. 31 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Princess Eugenie and Middleton have never been close. In fact, Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter is closer to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry compared to the Cambridges.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex 'Terrified' After Romance With Prince Harry Leaked To The Public, Book Claims

Meghan Markle was reportedly terrified when her romance with Prince Harry leaked to the public. Meghan Markle was frightened when the public learned about her royal romance with Prince Harry, according to the book Finding Freedom. The former Suits star didn't have any experience being chased by paparazzi before meeting the British royal prince, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Barack And Michelle Obama Joining Spotify Exodus? Sussex Couple Called 'Pathetic' And 'Irrelevant' After Criticizing Platform Over Alleged COVID-19 Misinformation

Royal experts reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest move against Spotify. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become favorite subjects of criticism since they confirmed their relationship in 2016. Things exacerbated after they officially tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and earned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Be Ousted In Prince Charles, William And Andrew's Group? Duke Reportedly Not Ready To Return To The U.K. With Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly set to experience another heartbreak. Prince Harry is reported to be having the time of his life, together with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, in the United States two years since his infamous Megxit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they decided to depart from the Firm as they want to live a more peaceful life with their children and become financially independent from the Sovereign Grant.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
60K+
Followers
87K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy