Over 70 per cent of employees say their sense of purpose is defined by their work, according to research by McKinsey. That’s a staggering percentage. In a podcast episode to discuss the research findings, Naina Dhingra, a partner at McKinsey, said: “Millennials, even more so, are likely to see their work as their life calling. So what that means is that people are looking for opportunities in the work they do day-to-day to be actually contributing to what they believe their purpose is.”

